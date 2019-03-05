Founder of Pajama Program Starts New Mission to "Find YOUR Pajamas" Marking 20th anniversary of "Aha" Moment in Six-Year-Old Girl's Question
The Human Connection Speaker, Consultant & Author Genevieve Piturro, Who Jumped Off the Corporate Ladder and "Into Pajamas," Inspires Others to Listen to Heart-Voice to Achieve Success
Mar 05, 2019, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former television marketing executive Genevieve Piturro traded power suits for power pajamas in a drastic life change when a sudden voice challenged her life as she knew it. In 2001, she founded the hugely successful national non-profit, Pajama Program, when a little girl's question changed her life forever and she boldly jumped off the corporate ladder. Now, Piturro is using her real-life experiences to inspire, consult and help others find the courage and confidence to embrace their inner voice in a mission she calls "Find YOUR Pajamas."
"If this is the next 30 years of my life, is this enough?" Piturro asked herself at the height of a successful marketing career in New York City. A voice she identified as the heart-voice connection told her, "No." After donating time at a homeless shelter, Piturro recognized the need children have for pajamas and a bedtime story to feel secure and loved. The rest is history.
"It was the simple human connection and interaction with a six-year-old girl who asked me what pajamas were, that sparked my aha moment," says Piturro. "I call it the heart-voice connection because for the first time in my life, my heart was driving my voice and mind telling me to take a leap."
As the Human Connection speaker, Piturro shares methods for recognizing and harnessing the heart-voice connection. She empowers participants to make the first move, take responsibility for emotions, and find their "pajamas" or true purpose in life.
"Forging a deeper connection to others attracts support and success for your mission," says Piturro. "If I can do it, anyone can."
About Genevieve Piturro:
Almost twenty years after its inception, Genevieve's Pajama Program has delivered 6 MILLION magical gifts of new pajamas and new books to children throughout the US. Genevieve is now a motivational speaker, consultant and author of, How One Pair of Pajamas Changed Everything. Her interviews include TODAY, OPRAH, GMA, The Early Show, CNN, Fox & Friends, O Magazine, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. To book Genevieve, please visit www.GenevievePiturro.com.
Media Contact:
Erin Gourley
PressWell PR/ 646.357.2293
erin@presswellpr.com
SOURCE Genevieve Piturro
Share this article