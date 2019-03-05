Founder of Pajama Program Starts New Mission to “Find YOUR Pajamas” Marking 20th anniversary of “Aha” Moment in Six-Year-Old Girl’s Question

"If this is the next 30 years of my life, is this enough?" Piturro asked herself at the height of a successful marketing career in New York City. A voice she identified as the heart-voice connection told her, "No." After donating time at a homeless shelter, Piturro recognized the need children have for pajamas and a bedtime story to feel secure and loved. The rest is history.

"It was the simple human connection and interaction with a six-year-old girl who asked me what pajamas were, that sparked my aha moment," says Piturro. "I call it the heart-voice connection because for the first time in my life, my heart was driving my voice and mind telling me to take a leap."

As the Human Connection speaker, Piturro shares methods for recognizing and harnessing the heart-voice connection. She empowers participants to make the first move, take responsibility for emotions, and find their "pajamas" or true purpose in life.

"Forging a deeper connection to others attracts support and success for your mission," says Piturro. "If I can do it, anyone can."

Almost twenty years after its inception, Genevieve's Pajama Program has delivered 6 MILLION magical gifts of new pajamas and new books to children throughout the US. Genevieve is now a motivational speaker, consultant and author of, How One Pair of Pajamas Changed Everything. Her interviews include TODAY, OPRAH, GMA, The Early Show, CNN, Fox & Friends, O Magazine, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. To book Genevieve, please visit www.GenevievePiturro.com.

