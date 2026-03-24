Founder of Pastors For Trump & Tulsa Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer Announces Run for Congress at GOP Headquarters, Launches Campaign with Same-Day Kickoff Event

National Faith Leader Enters Race Focused on Stability, Security, and Oklahoma Values

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, founder of Pastors For Trump and lead pastor of Sheridan Church, today officially announced his candidacy for Congress at the Tulsa County Republican Party Headquarters, launching his campaign with a message centered on steady leadership, faith, and Oklahoma values.

Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Lahmeyer is a nationally recognized faith leader who has built a grassroots network of pastors and community leaders across all 50 states. As founder of Pastors For Trump, he has played a leading role in mobilizing faith-based voters and supporting President Donald J. Trump's America First agenda. At Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Lahmeyer has grown a thriving congregation and hosted national conservative leaders, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

He serves on the National Faith Advisory Board and works closely with the White House Faith Office on issues impacting faith communities nationwide.

As a pastor and national faith leader, Lahmeyer has built a grassroots network of pastors and community leaders across all 50 states. His campaign comes at a pivotal moment, as both political parties increasingly recognize the importance of faith-based voters heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Lahmeyer's campaign is already earning support from conservative leaders across the country. Former National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn, and Rudy Guiliani, Former Mayor of New York City, announced their support, praising Lahmeyer as a principled, faith-driven leader committed to the America First agenda.

"Washington is broken—and career politicians have failed Oklahoma. I'm not a career politician. I'm not running to be part of the political class — I'm running to represent the values important to the people of this Oklahoma district. I'm a pastor and a leader who has spent my life serving others and standing up for what's right.

I spoke loudly when COVID restrictions and government overreach threatened my church. Similarly, I have been outspoken in my support of President Trump and his America First agenda, including through my work with Pastors for Trump. The voters of this district can count on me to stand with President Trump and deliver America First leadership in a time when people are tired of chaos in Washington and want leaders they can trust."

Campaign Kickoff Event

Lahmeyer will host his official campaign kickoff event the evening of his announcement:

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Sheridan Church

7901 E. 41st Street

Tulsa, OK 74145

RSVP HERE

The event is open to the public and will include remarks from Lahmeyer and opportunities for supporters to engage with the campaign.

SOURCE Lahmeyer for U.S. Congress