Founder Of Positive Life Choice Psychology Ken Lindner To Release "Aspire Higher"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life choice and decision-making expert and author Ken Lindner announced the forthcoming launch of his sixth book, "Aspire Higher: How to Find the Love, Positivity, and Purpose to Elevate Your Life and The World!", a quintessential guidebook for living life according to his Positive Life Choice Psychology (PLCP), which focuses on finding inner peace, positivity, purpose, and self-love through making positive and highly constructive life choices that motivate and inspire you to elevate your life and the lives of others.

In "Aspire Higher," Lindner teaches readers how to make choices so that they grow to authentically love themselves and the path that their life is taking, so much so, that they are organically led to bestow that love and positivity on others. He believes that if you can elevate your life first, through the positive and empowering choices that you make, you will be far more likely to want to elevate others. Lindner also believes that this process will help to develop the mutual respect, civility, collaboration, and peace in our country and in our world that we crave.

Having written the book against the backdrop of COVID-19, racial tensions, shootings, distrust, and unprecedented political division, Lindner is largely underwriting the cost of printing, editing, and distributing "Aspire Higher." This will allow him to put the book in the hands of as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, to equip and empower readers to elevate themselves and their spirits by instilling feelings of love, positivity, confidence, and peace in their hearts. The book is set to be released on November 16, just in time for the Holiday Season and a highly exciting and rewarding jump-start to begin the New Year.

"If you feel good about who you are, you'll be far more likely to bestow those good feelings on those around you," Lindner said. "We all have an important role to play in elevating ourselves and each other. My hope in writing this book is to inspire and help people to make positive choices that raise their feelings of self-esteem and self-worth, and their self-image, so that they are organically led to lift others and develop 'Altruistic Love', which is the highest form of love."

The four-part book provides clear, actionable steps for identifying the person you want to become, which Lindner dubs as "Your Gold" and "Your Truth." From there, he provides concrete steps for making life choices that reflect your highest self, your highest values, and your highest goals mastering your emotions and the "Negativity Bias" that looms in varying degrees in all of us, and ultimately, putting yourself on a positive life path that will allow you to elevate and love your life and how you live it.

Throughout the book, Lindner shares many interesting and impactful stories, anecdotes, and poems—many of them personal—that bring his concepts to life.

The author of six books, Lindner has spent nearly 40 years helping individuals strategically build and advance their careers, including broadcasting mega-stars, Lester Holt, Mario Lopez, Robin Meade, Megyn Kelly, and Ana Cabrera. He is a graduate of Harvard University, where he focused on the effects of decision-making on one's feelings of self-worth, and Cornell Law School. Lindner credits his training as an attorney for teaching him how to identify issues that are at the root of problems and to think in a logical fashion as a means to find the most constructive and beneficial solutions.

Along with founding Positive Life Choice Psychology, Lindner owns one of the most successful and well-respected broadcast journalist representation firms in the country, Ken Lindner & Associates, where he represents some of the most acclaimed and well-known national and local newscasters and program hosts. He is also known for his "Career Choreography" formula for strategically developing hugely successful and fulfilling careers.

About "Aspire Higher"

"Aspire Higher" is a quintessential guidebook for living life according to Ken Lindner's Positive Life Choice Psychology (PLCP), which focuses on finding inner peace, positivity, purpose, and self-love through making positive and highly constructive choices and spreading respect, compassion, civility, and love to the larger world. In a world beset with anger, violence, division, and fear, "Aspire Higher" offers a proven formula for effecting positive change in your own life that will motivate and inspire you to elevate others. Lindner, the author of six books, is a graduate of Harvard University and Cornell Law School. He has spent nearly 40 years seeing the potential in individuals and giving them the steps to equip them to make positive personal and professional choices that enable them to fulfill their greatest potentials and live their dreams. This is his calling and life mission.

