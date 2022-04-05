Founder of SynMed Technology Announces Retirement

Jean Boutin, founder of SynMed technology 15 years ago, announced his retirement will begin April 15th

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Medical, now a Parata company, today announced that their President and Founder, Jean Boutin, will be retiring on April 15th, just short of his 65th birthday. After a successful career selling pharmacy automation Jean identified a gap in the market. His perseverance resulted in SynMed, a market-leading technology providing pharmacists with an efficient and accurate way to provide optimal adherence to their customers. The first SynMed was installed in Quebec in 2008. The first US installation was in 2012, the first European installation in 2016, and the first Australian installation of a SynMed was in 2020.

"For over 30 years I have had the privilege to work in the pharmacy automation sector; 15 of those years have been devoted to the innovation and commercialization of SynMed technology, a technology that provides medication management, greatly appreciated by patients and their caregivers alike," states Jean Boutin.

Stephane Banville, General Manager since August 2021, states: "This is an important chapter in the history of Synergy Medical which turns with the retirement of Jean on April 15th. Thanks to his vision, his determination, his hard work and that of his loyal collaborators, he was able, in a dozen years, to build a leading company that meets the automation needs of pharmacies. Synergy Medical is now an international company with clients in Europe, Australia, the United States and across Canada. That's something to be proud of."

A final word from Jean, an entrepreneur of great integrity and vision: "This past year was highlighted by our merger with Parata Systems. Well executed, this partnership will ensure that the SynMed technology scales to reach its true potential. Our company will always be close to my heart, and I will keep an eye on the progress and the successes."

Synergy Medical, a Parata company, is based in Longueuil, Quebec, and from 2008 has been designing, manufacturing and installing automated systems which allow pharmacies to efficiently and accurately prepare compliance packs: specialized pill boxes that enable patients to adhere to their medication regimens. Synergy Medical has installed over 650 SynMed XF and SynMed ULTRA systems in independent pharmacies as well as in centralized production facilities for pharmacy chains.

