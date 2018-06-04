Founder of The "Me Too." Movement, Tarana Burke, Joins Speaker Lineup for the 12th Annual Women's Leadership Conference (WLC) in Las Vegas on August 27 & 28

Tarana will take the stage August 27 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center to share with attendees the story behind the genesis of the viral 2017 TIME Person Of The Year-winning 'me too.'

"Tarana is a trailblazer," said conference organizer Dawn Christensen, Executive Director of National Diversity Relations for MGM Resorts International and organizer of the conference. "Her courage has helped pave the way for people around the world to speak out, causing a global reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment and how positions of power can be abused. We are very proud to welcome her to WLC. Her message is sure to move, uplift, and inspire the women – and men – in the room."

Sponsored by The MGM Resorts Foundation, WLC provides attendees with career growth training, networking opportunities and inspirational workshops. All proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.

Tarana has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice and to laying the groundwork for a movement that was initially created to help young women of color who survived sexual abuse and assault. The movement now inspires solidarity, amplifies the voices thousands of victims of sexual abuse, and puts the focus back on survivors. In her upcoming book, "Where the Light Enters," Tarana discusses the importance of the 'me too.' Movement as well as her personal journey from "victim to survivor to thriver."

A sexual assault survivor herself, Tarana is now working under the banner of the 'me too.' Movement to assist other survivors and those who work to end sexual violence. She is also senior director of programs at Brooklyn-based Girls for Gender Equity. On stage, she provides words of empowerment that lift up marginalized voices, enables survivors across all races, genders, or classes to know that they are not alone, and creates a place for comfort and healing to those who have experienced trauma.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. Current sponsors include: Bank of America, Cirque du Soleil, R&R Foundation, Cox Communications, Everi Payments, Inc. Cashman Photo, Coola and TYLT.

For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

