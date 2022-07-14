Founder of This Plant-Based Skincare Brand Wants Menopausal Women to Feel Confident in Their Skin

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to change the narrative on "dreaded" menopause. Lake Louise is a wellness entrepreneur, healthy-aging strategist, and founder of eCommerce beauty brands, Lotus Moon Skin Care and Plain Jane Beauty.

Lake sounds the trumpet in celebration of this life-changing event. She states, "just like we should celebrate when girls start their first menstrual cycle, so should we celebrate menopause ... it's a signal that our bodies are doing what they are supposed to do."

Turn your skincare ritual into a daily affirmation and celebration of what your skin is craving… Lake's vision for Lotus Moon blends nature and science to enhance the skin's life cycle. Also, to heal and activate the skin and support the natural aging process beautifully.

Lotus Moon Skin Care and Plain Jane Beauty produce plant-based products for women who are serious about healthy skin at every age. Lotus Moon's motto is a resounding "we believe in healthy aging, not anti-aging."

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported, "In the United States, approximately 1.3 million women become menopausal each year. It typically occurs between the ages of 51 and 52. However, about 5% of women experience early menopause between the ages of 40 and 45."

...but the symptoms begin much sooner, between ages 36 and 40.

During the menopause process, ladies see a dramatic change, especially in their facial appearance. The bounce back skin they once saw in the mirror is no longer there. Skin changes are a natural part of aging, and no one should feel ashamed.

The team at Lotus Moon Skin Care targets the biological skin changes that occur as people age so clients can feel confident with their skin.

Many women of today deal with the societal shame that menopause carries, and a flurry of symptoms that leave them at a loss for words to describe exactly how they feel.

An article in Meg's Menopause revealed, "anxiety, depression, and mood swings are known to be symptoms of menopause and are starting to become part of a larger conversation. But a quiet side effect of all these symptoms that can honestly be the hardest to deal with is the loss of confidence and self-esteem."

Feeling down and unsure about themselves can be a looming plague for many women. For this reason, Ms. Louise takes pride in being able to offer skincare to support the skin's aging process from dry skin with breakouts to discoloration and redness to give women back their confidence.

As someone who has experienced menopause, Lake believes, "it's time to reject the subjective and unrealistic messaging we receive daily on how to 'stay looking young' .... and empower ourselves with our own definition of what the aging process looks like… Releasing any shame about the body's natural process and embrace it with love and joy…"

About Lotus Moon Skin Care

Lotus Moon Skin Care is a transformational plant-based skincare brand located in Atlanta, Georgia. For over 20 years, Lotus Moon Skin Care has helped women embrace aging with the belief that it is a natural part of living that should be celebrated and not feared.

Through research and development of plant-based skincare products, the company has helped women worldwide achieve healthier, natural skin without unnecessary fillers and harmful chemicals.

