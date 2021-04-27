Founder Sport Group Supports Employee's Unique Efforts to Beat Cancer by Offering a Limited Edition ¼ Zip Pullover with All Proceeds Going to Melanoma Research

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. The O'Neill family lost both Patrick's father and uncle to the disease. "I know my Dad would be proud of what we are doing."

Inspired by these efforts, Founder Sport Group has joined the cause and is selling a limited edition "Hot Rod Charlie" ¼ zip pullover, with all net proceeds supporting melanoma cancer research. The navy mock mesh ¼ zip is made from 100% moisture management, antimicrobial performance fabric and is great for watching races of any kind. It includes silver contrast stitching and an embroidered logo.



These performance garments are available while supplies last at www.foundersport.com/kentuckyderby/



