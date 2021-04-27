Founder Sport Group Supports Employee's Unique Efforts to Beat Cancer by Offering a Limited Edition ¼ Zip Pullover with All Proceeds Going to Melanoma Research
FSG associate Patrick O'Neill, part owner of Hot Rod Charlie, debuting in the 147th Kentucky Derby on May 1st, 2021
STATESVILLE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Sport Group, a leading provider of performance athletic apparel, announced today it will sell limited edition 1/4 zip pullovers to celebrate the performance of Hot Rod Charlie, a dark bay colt running in the 147th Kentucky Derby on May 1st. Net proceeds will be donated to support melanoma cancer research.
Hot Rod Charlie, or "Chuck" as he is referred to, is part-owned by Founder Sport Group associate Patrick O'Neill. O'Neill and a group of friends pooled their resources back in 2019 to invest in the horse, and have been along for the ride as Chuck has gone from a 94-1 underdog at the 2020 Breeder's Cup to earning a spot in horse racing's pinnacle event. The group will donate a portion of Chuck's winnings at the Kentucky Derby or any future race to the melanoma research.
"It's all happening very quickly. We were rightfully nobodies in this sport. We were barely making ends meet before Hot Rod Charlie, and now we're having this 'pinch-me' experience with this once-in-a-lifetime horse. We know we're very fortunate, and we want to use this unexpected platform to give back," said O'Neill.
Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. The O'Neill family lost both Patrick's father and uncle to the disease. "I know my Dad would be proud of what we are doing."
Inspired by these efforts, Founder Sport Group has joined the cause and is selling a limited edition "Hot Rod Charlie" ¼ zip pullover, with all net proceeds supporting melanoma cancer research. The navy mock mesh ¼ zip is made from 100% moisture management, antimicrobial performance fabric and is great for watching races of any kind. It includes silver contrast stitching and an embroidered logo.
About Founder Sport Group: Founder Sport Group (www.FounderSport.com) features category-leading stock and customizable sportswear brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletics, and ProSphere. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.
