FounderMade Announces October 2023 Direct-to-Consumer Summit Innovation Show West x Hawkefest

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand discovery platform FounderMade and B2B media powerhouse Tarsus (newly acquired by Informa) are pleased to announce Direct-to-Consumer Executive Summit scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Andaz West Hollywood, an invite-only, executive networking event will bring together 75+ Founders, C-Level Executives, VPs and Directors from high growth D2C and CPG companies looking for world-class thought leadership and resources to help them scale.

FounderMade

On Thursday, October 19, 2023 , Innovation Show West x Hawkefest, in partnership with Hawke Media, will take place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Innovation Show West x Hawkefest will bring together 1200+ disruptive industry leaders in the CPG & D2C space for unparalleled networking opportunities, innovative product and solution discovery, and world-class education.

FounderMade's Innovation Show West x Hawkefest will connect purpose-driven and forward-thinking beauty, food, and wellness brands and entrepreneurs with impactful retailers, distributors, investors, and thought leaders, empowering participating founders and fostering a community in which they can grow. During the all-day event, FounderMade's roster of 100-plus curated brands on the Barker Hangar exhibit floor will make powerful connections, drive awareness and scale their businesses while engaged business leaders are introduced to new, life-changing products and services.

Confirmed speakers include Miranda Kerr (Founder & CEO, KORA Organics), Nikki Eslami (Founder & CEO, New Theory Ventures), Jesse Draper (Founding Partner, Halogen Ventures), John Lawson (Senior Local Forager, Whole Foods Market), Michael Marquis (CEO, Raw Sugar), and Andrea Blieden (CEO, Lime Crime). Participating brands include ADORAtherapy, Anatomy Hair Care, Brand Uncover, Cayla Gray, Checkable, Embody, FaceTory, Florida Glow, Higher Education Skincare, Innersense Organic Beauty, Loo Drops, LumiBloom, Namida Lab, Notice Hair Co., ONEOSEVEN, Samreens Vanity, She Biology, Smood Beauty, Sunbaked SPF, Sunny Period, Tubby Todd Bath Co., Vavica, VREA Cosmetics, Vund Candles, Mingle Mocktails, NuttZo, Ohhts! Overnight Oatmeal, Pac Pac Snacks, SkinnyDipped, Square Baby, The Lactation Cookie Company and more.

Empowering Brands for Success

Meghan Asha, CEO of FounderMade, has spent nearly a decade honing her craft connecting brands with key players in the marketplace. Asha understands that keeping fresh, innovative brands at the forefront of discovery is critical to their success. "Brand innovation is alive and well, with an unprecedented number of new companies joining the market every day. These brands need a trade show like FounderMade to showcase their products effectively to their target retailers, investors, and media outlets," says Asha. "We are proud to be the catalyst for these beauty, wellness and food & beverage brands in their discovery phase and beyond."

Unlocking Potential with FounderMade

Macy's, a renowned retail giant, acknowledges FounderMade as a valuable resource for discovering top products. Jaclyn Diamond, Omni Buyer at Macy's, states, "FounderMade is a great resource for Macy's to review and meet with potential new brand partners that we know our customer will love."

Strategic Partnerships for Empowering Consumer Brands

FounderMade is dedicated to empowering consumer brands through strategic partnerships with mission-aligned organizations like Brand Uncover and Pothos Beauty. FounderMade's President, Michelle Finizio, is enthusiastic about supporting black-owned businesses and providing brands access to transformative retail opportunities. "At FounderMade, we strongly believe in fostering diversity and inclusivity within our industry. Our partnerships with Hawke Media, Brand Uncover and Pothos Beauty reflect our commitment to innovation and supporting black-owned businesses. By providing access to retailer 1x1 meetings, funding and other valuable resources, we are creating unprecedented growth opportunities for these brands."

A Transformational Experience Awaits

FounderMade's D2C Executive Summit and Innovation Show West x Hawkefest offer unparalleled opportunities for brand discovery, networking, and strategic partnerships. These events are an invaluable investment for consumer brands seeking growth and innovation.

To apply for Direct-to-Consumer Summit, click here: https://www.foundermade.com/d2c-executive-summit-west-2023 .

To register for Innovation Show West x Hawkefest, click here:

https://www.foundermade.com/attend-innovation-show-west

For more information about FounderMade, please visit https://www.foundermade.com/ .

About FounderMade

FounderMade is the destination for brand innovators of tomorrow. Through curated live and virtual event experiences, their unique ecosystem provides access to brand and solution discovery that propels businesses forward - from pre-revenue to enterprise. Across FounderMade's live and virtual event properties, the company has developed best-in-class content formats that drive engagement within its community on an always-on basis and create exclusive opportunities to drive new business opportunities. Top event partners, including Klarna, Target, Clearco, Porsche, Gorgias, MarketerHire, and many more, have invested in connecting with a growing community of 25,000+ industry professionals through strategic digital marketing and curation of compelling content.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is a full-service digital performance marketing agency based in Los Angeles, CA, providing the guidance, resources, and execution to grow brands of all sizes, industries, and business models. Hawke's collaborative process and à la carte offering give clients the flexibility to boost digital revenues and marketing ROI. Hawke Media was recognized by Inc. as the country's fastest-growing marketing consultancy and is proudly one of Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work."

Media contact:

Stephanie Augello

315-857-6319

[email protected]

SOURCE FounderMade