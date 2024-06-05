FounderMade's Innovation Show, Presented by Chase Ink, Heads To New York City

One-day experiential trade show highlights CPG and D2C founders and small-and-midsize businesses through product discovery and education

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FounderMade's Innovation Show, presented by Chase Ink , arrives in NYC on Thursday, June 6, 2024, bringing together 1,000+ innovative Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) disruptor brands, retailers, distributors and investors for unprecedented access to networking, product innovation and leadership-lead education. During the all-day event, FounderMade's curated brand roster will make powerful connections while business leaders introduce new products and services.

Event attendees can browse the Innovation Lounge, where FounderMade and Chase Ink will host 80+ next-generation brands & solutions disrupting the CPG and D2C market through demos, launches, and founder-led booths. The Innovation Lounge will boast some of the most diverse and exciting emerging brands including Finding Ferdinand , a customizable, vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable cosmetics brand, Sunbear , an organic sparkling coconut water beverage brand, Miniware , an eco-friendly, non-toxic kids' tableware & dishware brand, Nafari Moda , a female, Iranian-founded, environmentally friendly footwear brand, Bonita Fierce Candles , a female, Latina-founded candle brand, and many more.

Events like the Innovation Show in NYC help raise awareness around the benefits of business credit and business financing as valuable options for entrepreneurs to confidently spend to meet their evolving needs. As one of the nation's leading small business banks, Chase serves more than 6.4 million small businesses, including through the Chase Ink suite of business credit cards. Owners and founders can use their Ink card to access capital, earn rewards to reinvest in their business and leverage secure payment tools which can support their growth plans.

Confirmed speakers and brands include FEED CEO & Founder, Lauren Bush Lauren; SoulCycle & Peoplehood Co-Founder, Julie Rice; Covey Skin Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Emily Didonato; Chinese Laundry CMO, Sarah Zurell; Fable Co-Founder & CEO, Jeremy Canade; Van Leeuwen Ice Cream CEO & Co-Founder, Ben Van Leeuwen, Bonita Fierce Founder, Melissa Gallardo; Chase Ink General Manager, Jenny Shum and more.

FounderMade's Innovation Show NYC, presented by Chase Ink, will take place at Skylight at Essex Crossing. For more information, please visit foundermade.com.

About FounderMade

FounderMade is the destination for brand innovators of tomorrow. Through curated live and virtual event experiences, their unique ecosystem provides access to brand and solution discovery that propels businesses forward - from pre-revenue to enterprise. Across FounderMade's live and virtual event properties, the company has developed best-in-class content formats that drive engagement within its community on an always-on basis and create exclusive opportunities to drive new business opportunities. Top event partners, including Klarna, Target, Clearco, Porsche, Gorgias, MarketerHire, and many more, have invested in connecting with a growing community of 25,000+ industry professionals through strategic digital marketing and curation of compelling content.

