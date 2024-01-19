Founders Brewing Company Names Trinity Brand Group Agency of Record for All Omnichannel Marketing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Brewing Company, one of the top ten largest craft breweries in the United States, and Trinity Brand Group, an international, full-service branding agency, are delighted to announce the naming of Trinity as Founders' Agency of Record for all Omnichannel Marketing efforts. The new assignment as AOR builds upon a year of foundational work completed by the two organizations and further enhances Trinity's collaboration with Founders' marketing and sales teams.

In 2023, Founders, the lead US brewery in Spain's Mahou San Miguel's holdings, partnered with Trinity to build a solid brand strategy platform for its flagship brand All Day and begin the work to leverage this new foundation via a new communications and omnichannel strategy that breaks through the clutter of the craft beer segment. Trinity also led the development of game-changing strategic tools including an award-winning consumer segmentation study; mindstate model and insights dashboard that informed the development of a brand portfolio structure encompassing brand positionings, roles, and brand-specific key messaging.

This strong, trusted partnership has been established through rigorous strategic thinking, breakthrough creative and successfully executed campaigns. The culmination of this work saw Founders Brewing Company and the All Day brand recognizing an all-time high in brand equity metrics in H2 of 2023.

"At Founders we've seen turn-around sales growth and ROI in our marketing investment since partnering with Trinity," said Sandy Anaokar - Chief Marketing Officer at Mahou USA. "We knew that in order to further accelerate our position in the market and to bring our brands to life in a way that is authentic to our core values, we needed a partner that understood our consumer, the BevAlc industry and most importantly our team and internal working styles. Our agency of record needs to understand how to bridge brand, creative, omnichannel and sales - and Trinity has demonstrated they can do just that. Their mindstate segmentation work is greatly helping us develop our innovation pipeline by focusing our attention on large market opportunities that we have not tackled as a brewery."

Kicking off 2024, the two teams' collaborative approach will focus on launching revamped All Day packaging with a new omnichannel campaign as well as developing all aspects of new-to-world innovations including the release of the Mortal Bloom Hazy IPA brand. Trinity will continue to build out communications and omnichannel strategies and build out the Founders-wide portfolio architecture executing consumer and trade marketing campaigns across digital and social.

"We are thrilled that our partnership with Founders' is growing into an agency of record assignment," shared Matthew Youngblood, Principal and Founding Partner at Trinity Brand Group. "It's a tangible symbol of the trust built between our two teams striving toward combined success, seamlessly creating and managing amazing campaigns to further differentiate, grow sales and ROI for Founders portfolio of brands."

About Mahou USA: Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

About Trinity Brand Group: Trinity Brand Group is an independent, international, full-service branding agency. Headquartered in Berkeley, California and Dublin, Ireland, Trinity helps brands across industries build powerful strategies, creative, and campaigns that ignite excitement, engage consumers and drive business. For nearly 20 years, with a deep expertise in BevAlc, Food, Lifestyle and Technology, they have partnered with some of the finest, most successful brands including Corona, MolsonCoors, Kellogg's, Danone, Northwestern Mutual and Sony PlayStation. To learn more about Trinity Brand Group, please visit https://www.trinitybrandgroup.com/

