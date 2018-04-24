Founders Commit $20 Million to SpotOn

SpotOn, founded by the Hyman brothers and Doron Friedman, brings together payment processing and a robust software solution, giving its merchants richer data and tools that empower them to market more effectively to their customers. The SpotOn platform offers the most comprehensive tools for SMB's including payments, marketing, reviews, analytics and loyalty.

"SpotOn is bringing new solutions to an industry that needs it. We are aggressively investing to bring best-in-class, integrated payment and software solutions to SMB's," said Matt Hyman. "In the past year, we have hired over 100 new employees across all departments to provide a strong bench of support to our merchants and Sales Partners."

"We bring a deep understanding of the concerns and challenges SMB's face to manage their businesses and build relationships with their customers," adds Zach Hyman. "A Small Business Owner has two primary finite resources: time and money. The SpotOn platform provides them a simple way to communicate with their customers and grow their business, all at their fingertips and for an extremely low cost."

As part of its continued growth and investment, SpotOn has made several strong additions to its Management team and Board of Advisors including Kevin Bryla, CMO of National Funding, and former CMO of ADP and Carl English, founder and CTO of Dinerware. The Company anticipates announcing significant partnerships, product releases and milestones in the coming months.

About SpotOn Transact LLC

SpotOn Transact LLC ("SpotOn") provides a leading technology platform for small businesses, combining payment processing with powerful customer engagement tools, all with industry-leading customer care. SpotOn Transact LLC was formed in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit SpotOn.com.

