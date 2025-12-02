FOUNDERS DAVE COULIER & PAT GREENE ANNOUNCE NEW DIGITAL MARKETPLACE FOR TOXIN-FREE, HOLISTIC WELLNESS PRODUCTS AWEARMARKET.COM

Launches Today on Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025 in Partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research in Support of Hockey Fights Cancer™

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, comedian, and wellness advocate Dave Coulier, along with his co-founder and partner Pat Greene, announced the official launch of AwearMarket.com, a new digital marketplace dedicated to toxin-free, holistic wellness products.

AwearMarket was born from a deeply personal chapter in Dave's life. In October 2024, he publicly shared his diagnosis of stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"AwearMarket grew out of one of the toughest moments of my life, but also one of the most eye-opening," said Dave Coulier. "When I started focusing on toxin-free, natural living, I felt a real shift—not just physically, but emotionally. AwearMarket is here to help people make small, healthy choices every day, with products they can trust and a community that supports them."

The platform debuts on Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025, intentionally aligned with the kickoff of the V Foundation for Cancer Research V Week (December 2–14), reinforcing AwearMarket's mission-driven commitment to community, wellness, and giving back.

AwearMarket proudly partners with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to support groundbreaking, high-impact cancer research. At checkout, customers can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the rounded amount donated directly to the V Foundation. When you give to the V Foundation, 100% of direct donations goes directly to cancer research.

Offering a thoughtfully curated range across Food, Home, Hygiene, Apparel, Pets, Beauty, and Kids, AwearMarket features a curated selection of toxin-free products across categories like natural dog food, clean makeup, protein bars, wellness essentials, and outerwear. The platform partners with small businesses around the world, uplifting independent makers and artisan brands committed to purity, transparency, and ethical practices.

"AwearMarket isn't just a marketplace—it's a community," said Coulier. "We're here to lift up small businesses doing things the right way and to give people a trustworthy place to turn when they want to live more naturally."

Every product featured on the marketplace undergoes careful review, and select items earn the AWEAR BADGE OF APPROVAL—a recognition awarded to brands that demonstrate outstanding commitment to wellness and ingredient integrity. These ambassador-sponsored products represent the best-in-class standard AwearMarket stands for.

