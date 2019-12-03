Founders Federal Credit Union Switches to Coinstar Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the installation of Coinstar® kiosks at 26 Founders Federal Credit Union locations in South Carolina. Founders, the largest credit union in the state, selected Coinstar to replace existing coin-counting equipment and "do it yourself" model for Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey solution.

"We're very happy with the Coinstar solution as it's a great value-add service for our members and it takes the headache out of managing coin for our staff," said Joseph McCain, chief procurement officer. "Prior to Coinstar, our team spent time prepping coin for pick-up, balancing the machines, and trouble-shooting machine issues. Coinstar takes care of all maintenance and coin management so that our coin-counting service is reliable and we can continue to focus on personalized, top-notch service."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Credit Unions

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar; no service contracts or capital investment

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; credit union employees don't have to count, bag or handle heavy coin bins

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve members

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

"Founders Federal Credit Union is one of the largest and most innovative credit unions in the country and we're proud that they've chosen Coinstar as their coin-counting solution," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coin-counting kiosks operated by Coinstar are easy to use and allow members to conveniently process their coins – paying no coin counting fee – and receive cash on the spot at the credit union location. Consumers can find Founders Federal Credit Union locations by visiting https://www.foundersfcu.com/locations .

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Founders Federal Credit Union

The credit union, one of the largest and most innovative in the nation, was founded in 1950 in Fort Mill, South Carolina to provide financial services to the employees of Springs Industries, Inc. Founders serves over 220,000 members and has more than 30 locations. The credit union has nearly $2.6 billion in assets. More information about Founders Federal Credit Union can be found online at https://www.foundersfcu.com/ .

