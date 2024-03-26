FOUNDERS OF GOODUNITED PUBLISH THE GUIDEBOOK TO NONPROFIT FUNDRAISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

'One-Click To Give' Empowers Nonprofits to Maximize Social Media-Driven Fundraising to Transform and Scale Their Organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodUnited, a fundraising software platform that empowers nonprofits to transform their fundraising potential on social media, today announced the release of One-Click To Give. Written by GoodUnited's co-founders Jeremy Berman and Nick Black, One-Click To Give is the definitive guidebook to an innovative and revolutionary approach to fundraising: Social Giving. One-Click To Give provides an in-depth look at how this new method has helped hundreds of nonprofits across the U.S. raise over $1 billion, making it easier for individuals to donate through the social platforms they use every day.

One-Click To Give is the definitive guidebook to an innovative and revolutionary approach to fundraising: Social Giving. Post this Nick Black, Co-Founder & CEO, GoodUnited Jeremy Berman, Co-Founder, GoodUnited

One-Click to Give is now available through Amazon and other major retailers for $27.99

"Our mission is to enable nonprofit organizations to connect with their donors and members, while simultaneously maximizing their fundraising operations, all at scale," said Jeremy Berman, Co-Founder, GoodUnited. "This is a true game-changer that will enable nonprofits of all sizes to leverage social giving to energize their key audiences and further realize the missions of their organizations. Our intention with One-Click to Give is to provide a roadmap to not just improve fundraising, but build a community of supporters who are both engaged and passionate about their causes and missions."

One-Click To Give highlights the intersection of technology and philanthropy, as Jeremy and Nick chart their transformation from traditional fundraising pioneers to digital innovators. This sets the foundation for understanding the critical shift towards social giving, which is the sustained strategy of deepening a nonprofit's connection with their donors and members by increasing engagement through real conversations with key constituencies on social media.

"A fundraising revolution is coming - and it's one where nonprofits are using social media to propel their entire fundraising strategy, powered by people and authentic connections in the places they spend time," said Nick Black, Co-Founder and CEO, GoodUnited. "We believe that One-Click To Give has come at an ideal time, as many nonprofits are seeing a decline in individual giving, as well as a reduction in typical fundraising tools' effectiveness, especially email, all while struggling to connect with donors. One-Click To Give is a must-read for any nonprofit leader looking to innovate their fundraising and engage their community in a more profound, lasting way."

About the Authors

Jeremy Berman is the President and CEO of GoodUnited. His mission is to democratize the nonprofit supporter experience by empowering nonprofits to build a relationship with every supporter. He has also served as the Director of StartUp Grind where he worked to build a passionate startup community in Charleston, SC. He holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kegan-Flagler Business School.

Nick Black is the Co-Founder and CEO of GoodUnited. He is also the Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman of the Board for Stop Soldier Suicide, the first national civilian nonprofit dedicated to preventing active duty and Veteran suicide. He also holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kegan-Flagler Business School.

Both Berman and Black reside in Charleston, SC.

About GoodUnited:

GoodUnited is a fundraising software platform that empowers nonprofits to transform their fundraising potential on social media. While the first platform of its kind and differentiated in the industry, GoodUnited is 100% complementary to existing fundraising software as over 90% of the people that give in social media are net new supporters.

Hundreds of the world's top nonprofits trust GoodUnited to help grow their mission on social networks - including Stop Soldier Suicide, Make-A-Wish, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, and The Trevor Project.

For more information, visit www.goodunited.io .

Media Contact:

Adam O'Brien

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodUnited