Founders of 'incredibles' Announce New CBD Brand, TruPura
Six product lines of TruPura CBD feature certified hemp, natural ingredients and no THC
Nov 21, 2019, 10:00 ET
DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry pioneers at Medically Correct who created 'incredibles' announced today a new brand, TruPura CBD, featuring six product categories and certified American-grown hemp.
"We are like a startup with nine years of infused food experience under our belts," said Bob Eschino, founder and president of TruPura. "The quality and consistency we've delivered for nearly a decade is reflected in TruPura CBD, and consumers can feel confident they are getting high quality CBD products made from certified hemp and containing no THC."
TruPura CBD uses Colorado-grown hemp certified by the state's Department of Agriculture along with organic, gluten-free and sustainably sourced ingredients. All products are triple third-party tested to ensure safety, quality and consistency. TruPura CBD products are handcrafted and blended in a state-of-the-art kitchen by food experts with extensive experience in ingredients and infused products.
The six product lines of TruPura CBD include:
- Chocolates: Three flavors of hemp-infused chocolates feature 300mg CBD per bar, organic fruit pieces, sustainably sourced palm kernel oil and all-natural colors and flavors.
- Gummies: Crafted with all-natural colors and made with organic juices, the three natural flavors of gummies with 500mg CBD per jar are gluten-free, trans fat free and low in sugar.
- Tincture: With 3,000mg CBD per bottle, the allergen-free and odorless hemp oil tincture, made with MCT oil, can accommodate short term or extended effects.
- Bath Salts: Eucalyptus Bath Salts contain magnesium-rich Epsom salt infused with hydrating, organic essential oils and 500mg CBD per bottle.
- Soft Gels: Made with broad spectrum hemp oil and fast-acting VESIsorb technology in three formulas (Renew, Relax, Relief) for everyday use, sleep support and anti-inflammatory recovery.
- Salve: Handcrafted with all-natural ingredients including shea butter, beeswax, therapeutic-grade essential oils, organic arnica and 1,000 mg CBD isolate.
"There has been a huge spike in consumers searching for information and safety when it comes to CBD," said Derek Cummings, co-founder/research and development for TruPura. "Having suffered from chronic pain for many years and experiencing relief from infused products, I have been motivated to help develop wellness products that can provide the same therapeutic relief to people who need it. TruPura CBD offers products that can be experienced in a variety of ways."
TruPura CBD will be available at retail stores in Colorado beginning this month and will launch online nationally in December. Full product details and availability will be released soon at www.trupura.com.
About TruPura CBD
From the creators of incredibles, TruPura CBD features infused products with certified hemp, natural ingredients and no THC. Handcrafted by food and infused-product experts, TruPura CBD is committed to the wellbeing of its customers with a wide range of products including chocolates, gummies, bath salts, tincture, soft gels and salve. For more information, visit www.trupura.com.
