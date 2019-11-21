Founders of 'incredibles' Announce New CBD Brand, TruPura

TruPura CBD uses Colorado-grown hemp certified by the state's Department of Agriculture along with organic, gluten-free and sustainably sourced ingredients. All products are triple third-party tested to ensure safety, quality and consistency. TruPura CBD products are handcrafted and blended in a state-of-the-art kitchen by food experts with extensive experience in ingredients and infused products.

The six product lines of TruPura CBD include:

Chocolates: Three flavors of hemp-infused chocolates feature 300mg CBD per bar, organic fruit pieces, sustainably sourced palm kernel oil and all-natural colors and flavors.

"There has been a huge spike in consumers searching for information and safety when it comes to CBD," said Derek Cummings, co-founder/research and development for TruPura. "Having suffered from chronic pain for many years and experiencing relief from infused products, I have been motivated to help develop wellness products that can provide the same therapeutic relief to people who need it. TruPura CBD offers products that can be experienced in a variety of ways."

TruPura CBD will be available at retail stores in Colorado beginning this month and will launch online nationally in December. Full product details and availability will be released soon at www.trupura.com .

About TruPura CBD

From the creators of incredibles, TruPura CBD features infused products with certified hemp, natural ingredients and no THC. Handcrafted by food and infused-product experts, TruPura CBD is committed to the wellbeing of its customers with a wide range of products including chocolates, gummies, bath salts, tincture, soft gels and salve. For more information, visit www.trupura.com .

