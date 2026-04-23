Founders of Keg Credit Announce Formation of Keg Capital

New platform helps breweries manage and monetize keg fleets to unlock immediate growth capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Keg Credit today announced the formation of Keg Capital, a new platform designed to help breweries better manage and monetize their keg fleets while unlocking immediate growth capital. Tyler La Clair joins as Vice President of Sales, bringing 13 years of experience, deep relationships across the craft beer industry, and extensive product knowledge in keg programs and brewery operations.

Built to serve breweries of all sizes, Keg Capital is launching with an immediate focus on breweries across North America and Europe. The company provides a smarter, more efficient way for brewers to convert existing keg assets into working capital, supporting expansion, improving liquidity, and increasing operational flexibility.

The founding team brings deep industry experience to the venture. At its peak, Keg Credit managed approximately 500,000 kegs across its fleet, giving the team unique insight into brewery operations, asset management, and capital solutions tailored specifically to the beverage industry.

The launch comes as the Brewers Association reports craft production down 5.1% in 2025, with 434 closings outpacing 268 openings for the second year running.

"The market changed. Keg programs didn't," said La Clair. "Brewers are cutting SKUs, watching their lines of credit dry up, and sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in fully depreciated steel. Keg Capital pays good money for those kegs and puts cash in the brewers account this quarter. Deploy that capital where it actually moves the needle. No exclusivity, no pooling lock-in, no tracking fees. If the market shifts again, so can they. That is the tool brewers need right now, and nobody else is building it. That is why I joined Keg Capital."

Keg Capital is operating nationally and actively onboarding brewery partners looking to turn their kegs into capital.

SOURCE Keg Capital