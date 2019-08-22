Founders of RBS Re Join EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as Part of Growing EPIC Reinsurance Unit

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the additions of Alex Soria, Tony Rodriguez, Randy Baker and Ken Knopp, a well-known and highly regarded team of Healthcare Reinsurance specialists, who spent nearly 20 years together as RBS Re and more recently as Cardinal Point, LLC (a South Miami based firm).

Soria, Rodriguez, Baker and Knopp bring their exceptional knowledge of Managed Care Reinsurance products and solutions for HMOs, health plans and provider organizations to EPIC. The group of industry experts will add support and enhance the growing operations of EPIC Reinsurance (EPIC Re) which formerly operated as Integro Re, prior to EPIC's January 31, 2019 acquisition of the U.S. operations of Integro.

"We have known and highly respected Alex, Tony, Randy and Ken for many years," said Peter Robinson, Managing Principal of EPIC Re. "Their addition to our team is another exciting step forward for EPIC Re and our Health Plan Reinsurance Advisory strategy."

Added Steve Denton, President of EPIC Holdings, Inc., "The Healthcare Industry has become increasingly complex and challenging and our new colleagues will compliment and further expand EPIC Re's existing strength in analytics and risk mitigation. We are very happy to have Alex, Tony, Randy and Ken as a key part of our growing Reinsurance Advisory Practice."

"I'm very proud of the team and positive reputation we built together at RBS Re and Cardinal Point over the years and believe that joining EPIC is the ideal path forward," said Alex Soria. "We couldn't be more excited about the future as a part of EPIC Re."

Added Tony Rodriguez, "Joining EPIC provides us with an extraordinary, complementary portfolio of products and services as well as a significant distribution opportunity. It was an easy decision for us to join Peter and the EPIC Re team."

The team's addition is just the latest move in further building EPIC's Healthcare Reinsurance expertise. In January 2019, EPIC added Senior Vice President and Principal Blake Kirk in San Francisco. Kirk has worked extensively within the Healthcare industry, focusing on HMO reinsurance and provider excess of loss coverage, and holds a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from 65 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0808s2p-epic-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

https://www.epicbrokers.com

