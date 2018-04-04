Founders of SoCal-based Raw Sugar Living Announced as Semi-Finalists for the 2018 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Known for identifying game-changing business leaders and recognizing American ingenuity across three pillars -- leadership, innovation & community -- the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. Brought together by a shared value in doing good, nominated life duo and co-founders of Raw Sugar, Ronnie Shugar and Donda Mullis, created the brand with the belief that true beauty begins on the inside.

"We're not interested in rules or convention. We're interested in love, creating with authenticity. And the joyful expression of living life to shine just as we are," says Mullis.

In line with EY Entrepreneur Of The Year's values, Ronnie and Donda believe that entrepreneurship is an agent of change. By founding Raw Sugar Living, a natural personal care brand that has been exploding in the marketplace through its use of pure, wholesome ingredients, Shugar and Mullis strive to reinvent society's common standards of beauty and inspire a kinder world.

Each Raw Sugar Living product is made with patented ColdPress Technology®, a proprietary technique that maintains the integrity of real fruit and vegetable nutrients, enzymes and Certified Organic Extracts to create a skin and hair care line that nourishes from the outside, in. What's more, the brand's products have been PETA certified for utilizing cruelty-free ingredients and processes.

Putting their shared value of philanthropy in action, Shugar and Mullis created the Raw Giving Initiative, ensuring that for every Raw Sugar Living product purchased, one bar of soap is donated to a person in need. This May, Raw Sugar is going one step further by recognizing a donation of 1 million bars of soap with a celebration at the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles. True to Raw Sugar's successful market trajectory, this milestone donation is only the beginning as they look ahead to the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

As the embodiment of the empowering, entrepreneurial leadership that Ernst & Young celebrates, Donda Mullis and Ronnie Shugar could not be more thrilled to be nominated for the 2018 EY Entrepreneur Award and look forward to celebrating alongside other semi-finalists come this June.

