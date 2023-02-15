Founders of Spatial Analytics Startup Spatio Metrics Join Outer Labs to Accelerate Data-Driven Real Estate Solutions

Spatio's founding team brings valuable expertise in architectural data, visualization, and software development to the Outer Labs team.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonal Singh Goldstein and Jim Peraino, founders of Spatial analytics startup Spatio Metrics, are joining Outer Labs , a company that helps real estate owners develop technology to scale their process for designing, building, and operating space.

Sonal Singh Goldstein and Jim Peraino founded Spatio Metrics in 2019 to empower building designers and owners to leverage data in the design process. After seeing challenges with existing manual, bespoke methods, the founders focused on creating easy-to-use software to automatically analyze and visualize building floor plans. Under their leadership, Spatio's software platform received industry accolades such as the Most Innovative Product award at the 2021 Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo as well as innovation grants from the National Science Foundation. The Spatio team frequently presented on the future of data-driven design at forums such as the 2022 AIA Conference on Architecture.

"We are excited to welcome Sonal and Jim, with their deep industry knowledge and technology experience, to the Outer Labs family," said co-founder and CEO, Karl Garske. "Real estate strategy and workplace innovation has dramatically changed post-pandemic, and now more than ever we can use data and technology to drive better outcomes for owners."

Ms. Singh Goldstein brings years of product and business development experience with a track record of taking multiple software products to market. Mr. Peraino is a licensed architect and software developer whose prior research focused on leveraging machine learning and data visualization to understand relationships between architecture and health outcomes. The co-founders met as graduate students at MIT and founded Spatio with the support of accelerators such as MIT DesignX and Delta V.

"We've seen that designers and owners still face several challenges when it comes to optimizing real estate portfolios and lowering operational costs," said Ms. Singh Goldstein, who served as Spatio's CEO. "We were tackling these challenges at Spatio and are excited to broaden the impact of technology-driven solutions alongside a forward thinking, high-performing team at Outer Labs."

About Outer Labs

Outer Labs helps owners scale the impact of their real estate portfolio with technology to design, deliver, and operate their spaces. We are a team of designers, software engineers, and innovators who partner with some of the world's most forward-thinking companies to unlock strategic value. Together, we build custom enterprise solutions to power millions of square feet of real estate.

