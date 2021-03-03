Founders Of Straight Up Films Launch New Woman-Owned Production Company To Create Content For Social Change

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmakers Marisa Polvino and Kate Cohen announced the launch of Straight Up Impact, a woman-owned, fully integrated media company, which will finance, develop and produce thought-provoking stories that inspire audiences to enact positive change. The new company will release a wide variety of content, including feature films, series, documentaries and short films.

Straight Up Films founders Polvino and Cohen have teamed up with Pam Roy, a strategist and financier who began working with the team on two of its forthcoming projects. The company will finance and produce projects up to $20 million.

"Through film, we want to create a strong call-to-action to encourage people to think differently and inspire transformation," Polvino and Cohen said. "We believe that film is a powerful catalyst for change, and we want to be part of driving those conversations. We want to leave the world a better place for our children."

Straight Up Impact has already begun the development of three projects, including two features and a documentary series. Its first full-length feature film "Joseph Merrick," based on the life of the Elephant Man and directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the acclaimed director of "Pieces Of A Woman," will begin filming this fall in Budapest.

"I've been so fortunate to partner with these talented women to bring these stories to life," Roy said. "Filmmaking is one of the most powerful ways to impact perspectives and inspire social change. We look forward to sharing this important content with audiences."

Founded in 2008, Straight Up Films has produced a string of successful features, including Transcendence, distributed by Warner Brothers and starring Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany, Morgan Freeman and Rebecca Hall, and has worked with the likes of Gavin O'Connor and Spike Lee.

For more information on Straight Up Impact, contact Jami Schlicher at 973-647-0655 or [email protected].

About Straight Up Impact

Straight Up Impact finances, develops and produces thought-provoking stories that inspire audiences to enact positive change. Straight Up Films Founders Kate Cohen and Marisa Polvino have partnered with strategist and financier Pam Roy to lead this woman-owned company, which will focus on releasing a wide variety of content, including feature films, series, documentaries and short films. For more information, visit www.straight-up-impact.com.

Contact: Jami Schlicher

JConnelly

973-647-0655

[email protected]

SOURCE Straight Up Impact

Related Links

https://straight-up-impact.com/

