Founders of TicketGuardian Launch Two Consumer Insurance Products to Optimize Fan Experience

"TicketGuardian has grown substantially over the past two years. We continue to be committed to enhancing our coverage, and to serve even more attendees," says Bryan Derbyshire, Founder and CEO of TicketGuardian. "We're growing our product set with FanShield and RegShield, so we can provide better, more affordable coverage, to the right industries, and for the right people. We believe FanShield and RegShield raise the bar in the ticketing and registration environments."

FanShield is an insurance product for fans with tickets to live events. The policy protects ticket holders should one of several covered perils prevent them from attending their scheduled event, including festivals, concerts, and sporting events. Having insurance in place helps event-goers secure peace of mind when buying tickets well in advance. It also protects them from having to find and purchase tickets within days or hours of an event, when prices are higher, and seating choices, more limited.

RegShield, TicketGuardian's second attendee-focused product, will cover events that require registration, including marathons, fun runs, conferences and camps, which typically ask attendees to provide extensive, detailed information to participate.

FanShield and RegShield each stand to benefit TicketGuardian's partners, as ticketing and registration platforms often provide one of the services but not both. TicketGuardian expects the differentiating policy types will yield even stronger conversions and improve the checkout flow for fans and registrants alike.

"Changing the way fans and registrants view the live events space is our business, and the secret sauce to achieving that lies in our new products. FanShield and RegShield have each set a higher standard, greatly improving the overall fan experience — which is the reason we do this," adds Derbyshire. "We continue to develop the best technology and work with partners to refine and enhance our core value: technology and protection in an industry that is long overdue for a leg up in both."

About TicketGuardian

TicketGuardian, the leading InsurTech firm in the live events space, is committed to bridging the gap between a customer's peace of mind and the non-refundable world of live events. Founded in 2016, TicketGuardian provides insurance technology products to protect attendees from financial stress, should normal life circumstances prevent them from attending an event. Based in California, TicketGuardian provides consumer protection to every industry where live events are held. FanShield LLC. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TicketGuardian's parent company, Protecht Inc. – a technology leader in the live events space that powers a suite of customer facing insurance products. Find out more at ticketguardian.net or fanshield.insure#protectyourtickets

