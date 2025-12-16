Founders Row Announces First Portfolio Investment, Backing Hot Box Pretzels

The relationship began in 2023, when Desmond, then twenty years old, and recently dropped out of college, sent the creator of Founders Row, Jamie Weeks, formerly the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchisee and the founder of Sweathouz (SWTHZ), a direct message that said: "I'm 20 years old, dropped out of college, and have listened to all your podcasts. I've got a small food truck business and need to be pointed in the right direction. Would you take time to listen?" Weeks agreed, took the call, and stayed connected as Desmond refined the earliest version of Hot Box Pretzels.

Hot Box Pretzels has grown into a modern pretzel brand that began with Desmond's pretzel food truck just three years ago and has already been spotlighted on a national stage on the second season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Built on the belief that tradition and innovation can coexist, the brand honors the nostalgic pretzel while boldly reinventing it with premium ingredients, seed-oil-free recipes, and premium dips and sauces that elevate the traditional pretzel experience. Desmond's rapid rise, paired with his mission to deliver a cleaner, better-tasting, boldly seasoned pretzel, positions Hot Box Pretzels as one of the most exciting emerging snack brands breaking into the national spotlight, now with financial backing.

Two years after that cold DM, what began as a simple message has grown into Founders Row's first official investment and a true partnership between Desmond and Jamie Weeks. Founders Row occupies a distinct position in the consumer landscape, shaped by Weeks' background as both a multi-unit operator and a brand builder. The firm functions as a hybrid venture studio and early-stage investment platform, developing new concepts internally while also backing founders with strong ideas or early traction who may lack the operational discipline, financial structure, and systems needed to scale. Weeks believes early-stage founders often need support more than capital, and Founders Row was built specifically to fill that gap with a hands-on partnership rather than a passive investment.

Since launching Founders Row publicly, the firm has been inundated with founders seeking an alternative to traditional private equity. Weeks expects to close six additional deals over the coming months, including two concepts he has been wanting to launch for the last few years, now finally able to come to life because the platform exists. Founders Row itself is the platform Weeks has wanted to build for more than a decade, one capable of supporting both his own ideas and those of other emerging Founders.

Hot Box Pretzels embodies that mission. Desmond had the creativity, instinct, and founder drive, but needed the structure and support required to turn Hot Box from an idea into a durable, scalable DTC Brand.

"Roman DM'd me when he freshly dropped out of college and had one food truck selling pretzels locally in Jacksonville, but he had the ambition to take this nationwide," said Weeks. "That's the exact kind of founder Founders Row exists to support, someone with vision and appetite who needs a platform behind them."

Desmond added, "Jamie saying yes to that first message completely changed the trajectory of Hot Box Pretzels and me as a founder. Founders Row isn't just an investor; it's the partner I needed to turn an idea into a real, scalable business. What excites me most about this partnership is the opportunity to learn, absorbing as much as I can to build the strongest foundation possible for this company and for everything I create in the future. I'm not in this for quick wins. I love building, I love the process, and being the first investment in Founders Row is something I'm incredibly proud of."

The investment in Hot Box Pretzels marks the launch of the Founders Row portfolio and signals the firm's commitment to backing founders early, providing hands-on operational and creative partnership to help build the next generation of consumer brands.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row is a venture studio and platform partner built for founder-led consumer businesses. The firm partners with proven operators and early-stage concepts to help them scale thoughtfully without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Founders Row operates through two complementary models: launching and incubating new brands from the ground up, and partnering with existing businesses to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, capital planning, and growth. The firm is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion and clear paths to liquidity. Headquartered in Atlanta, Founders Row is a founder-first alternative to traditional private equity, backing entrepreneurs with institutional support while allowing them to retain control and long-term upside. For more information, visit foundersrow.co .

About Hot Box Pretzels

Hot Box Pretzels is a fast-growing, founder-led food brand reimagining the classic soft pretzel. Founded by Roman Desmond in Jacksonville, Florida, the company has expanded from a single food truck into a multi-channel operation serving major festivals, large-scale catering events, and customers nationwide through its direct-to-consumer pretzel bites business. Known for fresh-baked soft pretzels and customizable pretzel bites shipped in microwave-safe packaging with seasoning packets, Hot Box delivers a premium, chef-crafted experience straight to consumers. Desmond's national recognition as a finalist on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars accelerated the brand's growth into e-commerce and packaged goods, and Hot Box continues to scale with a vision of bringing bold, modern pretzel experiences to fans nationwide. For more information, visit hotboxpretzels.com .

