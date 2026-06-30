Founders Row Launches LiftHER with Katherine Mason and Betina Gozo Shimonek -- a Women's-Only Strength Studio

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row, the Atlanta-based brand incubator and operating studio led by founder Jamie Weeks, today announced the launch of LiftHER, a women's-only strength and lifting studio. The first LiftHER studio will debut in Dallas in September 2026, with additional locations already planned across the Southeast. The brand is co-founded by SculptHouse founder Katherine Mason and Nike Global Trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek, who will lead the training program as Head of Programming.

LiftHER Lobby Rendering LiftHER Studio Rendering

LiftHER was born from ongoing conversations between Weeks and Mason about the future of women's fitness. Together, they recognized a gap in the market for a concept designed specifically for women, one centered on strength training, education, and community, rather than aesthetics alone.

Weeks, formerly the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchisee, sold the business in 2017. He later founded SweatHouz, sold a majority stake in the company in 2022, and departed in April 2025 to launch Founders Row. Having long recognized the opportunity in women's strength training, Weeks partnered with Mason to develop LiftHER and brought on Nike Global Trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek—whom he had previously worked with during Orangetheory's early expansion—to help shape the brand's programming and training philosophy. Together, they launched LiftHER as a standalone concept built specifically to meet the evolving needs of female fitness consumers.

"I started Founders Row for this exact reason — an operating and creative firm partnering with founders at the earliest stage of their journey. As Katherine and I worked through the SculptHouse deal and built a relationship, we kept coming back to the future of women's health and wellness, and it led us down this path. When we reached out to Betina, she was in — and the three of us were off to the races. I'm excited to build this with both of them," said Jamie Weeks, Founder of Founders Row

At the core of LiftHER is a dedicated lifting-rack model, providing each member with her own training station rather than a shared circuit format. Classes are intentionally limited to 8–14 women, allowing for more personalized attention. The studio offers trainer-led classes built around structured, progressive strength-training programs, alongside OpenRack sessions that allow members to reserve a rack and train independently on their own schedule. Complimentary DEXA scans will also be available at the studio as a part of each member's journey. LiftHER's system makes that process seamless, giving members a clear way to measure progress and see results.

By combining expert-led programming with flexible access, LiftHER is designed to serve both women seeking structured instruction and those who prefer a more independent approach to training. Created to address the lack of spaces where women feel comfortable lifting heavy weights, the studio is intentionally designed to be welcoming, supportive, and free from the intimidation often associated with traditional gyms. The experience is further elevated through a hospitality-driven environment and complimentary body composition assessments, giving members meaningful insights into their progress beyond the number on a scale.

"When I launched SculptHouse I bet on a category, Lagree Fitness, before anyone knew what it was. I'm making that bet again — only now it's women's strength, and it's the most important bet I've made. Women have outgrown being an afterthought in the weight room. LiftHER is built entirely for them," said Katherine Mason, Co-Founder, LiftHER

LiftHER arrives as strength training continues to gain momentum among female consumers. Between 2011 and 2021, women's use of free weights increased 150% while resistance-machine usage rose 558%, according to Harrison Co. data. Strava's 2024 Year in Sport Report also identified weight training as the fastest-growing activity among women, with uploads increasing 25% year over year. Yet despite growing interest, 73% of U.S. women still do not meet federal strength-training guidelines, highlighting a significant opportunity for concepts designed to make strength training more accessible, supportive, and community-driven.

"Strength isn't built in one heroic session; it's built by showing up, season after season. LiftHER is the room I always wished existed: real training, high-quality equipment, and the space for every woman to train like the athlete she is," said Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nike Global Trainer; Co-Founder & Head of Programming, LiftHER

The inaugural Dallas studio will be intentionally limited to 250–300 members, allowing for a highly personalized training experience and fostering a strong sense of community. As the brand expands, LiftHER's long-term vision includes coexisting with SculptHouse in a dual-studio format, with the first combined concept expected to debut in Atlanta in early 2027.

LiftHER is a bet that women's strength deserves its own category — its own space, its own programming, and leaders who have earned the right to build it. Backed by Founders Row, the concept launches in Dallas this September, with plans to expand across the Southeast as demand for women-focused strength training continues to accelerate.

ABOUT LiftHER

LiftHER is a women's-only strength training studio created to redefine the lifting experience for women. Founded by SculptHouse founder Katherine Mason and Nike Global Trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek, the concept blends expert-led programming, dedicated lifting spaces, and a supportive community designed to build confidence both inside and outside the gym. Supported by Founders Row, the founder-first investment platform known for helping scale emerging consumer brands, LiftHER will debut in Dallas in September 2026, with additional studios planned throughout the Southeast. For more information, follow @liftherstudio.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row builds and backs founder-led consumer businesses. The firm operates through two complementary models: incubating new brands from the ground up and partnering with exceptional founders to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, and growth. Founders Row is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit foundersrow.co.

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SOURCE Founders Row