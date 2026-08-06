Founders Row Partners with Xtend Barre Founder Andrea Rogers to Launch All Day Pilates, a 24/7 Boutique Reformer Studio Powered by Your Reformer

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row, the Atlanta-based brand incubator and operating studio led by founder Jamie Weeks and Jess Yuan, today announced the launch of All Day Pilates, a fitness concept that combines premium reformer Pilates with the flexibility of 24/7 access. Members can book a session, unlock the studio, and take instructor-led classes on-demand using commercial-grade reformers with digital programming—bringing the boutique Pilates experience to underserved markets.

Your Reformer

While reformer Pilates has become one of the fastest-growing categories in fitness, access remains concentrated in major metropolitan areas, where boutique studios are often expensive to join, fully booked, and dependent on a limited pool of instructors. Consumers in smaller cities, suburban communities, and college towns frequently have few—or no—premium reformer Pilates options. All Day Pilates was built to close that gap by combining studio-quality equipment with expert virtual instruction in a flexible, technology-enabled model.

Co-founded by renowned Pilates instructor and Xtend Barre founder Andrea Rogers, and powered by an exclusive partnership with Your Reformer, All Day Pilates was created to make high-quality reformer Pilates more convenient, affordable, and scalable than the traditional boutique studio model.

After helping scale Orangetheory Fitness as its largest franchisee and then founding SweatHouz (SWTHZ), Weeks launched Founders Row in September 2025 to partner with early-stage founders, providing the capital, operational expertise, and strategic guidance to incubate brands from day one of their growth journey. Built on the belief that the greatest value is created at the earliest stages, Founders Row develops and scales next-generation 4-wall consumer concepts, with All Day Pilates serving as its latest venture. Founders Row has now completed 9 partnerships in 10 months, with 3 of the investments being brand incubations from inside the firm; All Day Pilates is the third, following Baking Social and LiftHER. In the fourth quarter of 2026, Founders Row expects to announce its fourth brand incubation, a digital meditation concept rooted in brain health and nervous system regulation—a space that Weeks has spent years exploring and believes represents the next frontier of health and wellness.

"At Orangetheory we were early to boutique fitness in 2014; at SweatHouz, we were early to recovery and contrast therapy in 2019. All Day Pilates is that same instinct again, except this time we are using technology to disrupt one of the biggest and fastest-growing categories in fitness and build a brand that works across the country," said Jamie Weeks, Founder and Managing Partner of Founders Row

All Day Pilates is open 24/7 with on-site staff available daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Unlike traditional boutique studios built around fixed class schedules, members can reserve a reformer, access the studio, and choose from Your Reformer's library of more than 1,000 professionally produced classes whenever it fits their schedule—whether that's before work, between classes, or late at night. Each location is equipped with commercial-grade reformers, digital kiosks, and exclusive programming led by Andrea Rogers, creating a consistent studio experience without requiring live instructors for every session. Outside staffed hours, members access the studio through secure digital entry, with 24/7 third-party video monitoring to help maintain a safe, members-only environment.

"I've spent years watching people fall in love with reformer Pilates only to lose access because of waitlists, inconvenient class times, or limited instructor availability," said Andrea Rogers, Co-Founder of All Day Pilates. "Everyone deserves access to great Pilates instruction, regardless of where they live or when they can work out."

Jay Siano and SABRE Advisors have been named the exclusive strategic real estate growth advisor for All Day Pilates, leading the brand's national expansion through market selection and site acquisition.

All Day Pilates is preparing to open 10 locations in 2027, with expansion plans to be announced in the coming months. The company is also evaluating franchising as a path to broader market coverage, as well as partnerships with digital fitness brands in adjacent categories to broaden the programming available to members.

About All Day Pilates

All Day Pilates is a 24/7 virtual reformer studio bringing premium, on-demand Pilates to any market at an accessible price. Co-founded by fitness entrepreneur Andrea Rogers and Founders Row, and powered by a national partnership with Your Reformer, the brand combines studio-grade equipment, world-class digital programming, and round-the-clock access.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row builds and backs founder-led consumer businesses. The firm operates through two complementary models: incubating new brands from the ground up and partnering with exceptional founders to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, and growth. Founders Row is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit foundersrow.co.

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SOURCE Founders Row