Founders Row Invests in Yough as Greek Yogurt-Powered Frozen Pizza Launches Nationwide at Target

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row, the founder-focused investment platform and creative studio backing the next generation of consumer brands, has announced a strategic investment in Yough, a fast-growing startup reinventing frozen pizza with a protein-rich crust made from Greek yogurt.

Yough Mozzarella Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni, and Farmer’s Vegetable Pizza

The investment coincides with Yough's nationwide debut in Target stores, introducing what the company believes is the first frozen pizza made with Greek yogurt dough. The launch places Yough in just under 2,000 Target stores nationwide, marking a significant retail debut for a new frozen pizza brand.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. The capital will support Yough's national retail rollout, marketing initiatives, and continued product innovation.

Yough takes a different approach, starting with Greek yogurt, one of the most widely trusted protein-rich ingredients in modern nutrition, to create a crust that delivers both flavor and improved nutrition.

Frozen pizza is a nearly $7 billion category in the United States, yet much of the aisle remains dominated by legacy formulations.

"Frozen pizza is one of the most loved foods in the grocery store, but the foundation of pizza, the dough, has remained largely unchanged in the mainstream aisle," said Yough co-founder and CEO Mike Rolland. "We started with a simple idea: what if the dough could deliver the same comfort people expect while bringing the kind of protein and clean ingredients modern consumers are looking for?"

Yough launches at Target with three varieties: Mozzarella Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni, and Farmer's Vegetable, each built around a crust designed to taste like real pizza, not a compromise.

The company plans to expand both its retail footprint and product lineup as it builds a broader platform around high-protein comfort foods, an area where demand from consumers continues to grow.

The product's origin was also personal for the founding team.

"I started experimenting with Greek yogurt dough after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and looking for a way to keep enjoying foods like pizza," said Yough co-founder and COO Jason Miller. "We spent years perfecting the crust so it delivers the flavor and texture people expect from great pizza, while naturally bringing the protein and simple ingredients we were looking for."

Founders Row draws on its experience launching and scaling consumer brands to invest in early-stage companies where strong founders, differentiated products, and modern health and wellness trends intersect.

"We invest in founders who see opportunity where others see a mature category," said Jess Yuan, Partner at Founders Row. "Mike and Jason realized that one simple ingredient, Greek yogurt, could fundamentally rethink the foundation of frozen pizza. As modern consumers increasingly look for everyday foods that deliver both comfort and real nutritional value, that kind of insight is what creates the next generation of food brands."

Yuan added that Founders Row will also serve as a strategic advisor to the Yough team, providing marketing support, brand-building resources, and operational guidance as the company scales its national retail presence and product portfolio following its Target launch.

Yough is now available in the frozen aisle at Target stores across the United States.

About Yough

Yough is a frozen food brand reinventing pizza with Greek yogurt dough. Founded by Mike Rolland and Jason Miller, the company uses Greek yogurt to create a protein-packed crust with simple ingredients and the taste consumers expect from real pizza. The brand is focused on modernizing the frozen aisle with high-protein, clean-label comfort foods. For more information, visit eatyough.com.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row builds and backs founder-led consumer businesses. The firm operates through two complementary models: incubating new brands from the ground up and partnering with exceptional founders to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, and growth. Founders Row is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit foundersrow.co.

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SOURCE Founders Row