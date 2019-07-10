Founding Director of DARPA Biological Technologies Office, Geoffrey Ling, Appointed CEO of NED Biosystems™

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NED Biosystems, a clinical-stage biotech company investigating solutions for a broad range of cancers, is pleased to announce Geoffrey Ling, MD, PhD, Col. (Ret.), has been named CEO. He is both a physician and pharmacologist. A former U.S. government leader of innovation, Dr. Ling is well-known for his ability to identify, advise and direct solutions to overcome global medical challenges. He will take on the role immediately.

"As a visionary and energetic champion of novel approaches to solve unmet medical needs, Geoff will provide an unprecedented level of guidance for our company and will be an incredible asset as we continue the development of our lead therapeutic, NED-170," said Rebecca Lambert, founder and executive chair of NED Biosystems' Board. "In moving from Board member to CEO, Geoff brings the strategic leadership and the hands-on innovation management expertise our cancer combination merits."

"NED-170 represents a major breakthrough in cancer that will potentially benefit all cancer patients – even those in the developing world," said Dr. Ling. "I am passionate about NED's mission and believe NED-170's system biology approach is what has long been missing in the cancer treatment armament. Cancer patients want to effectively treat and manage their disease while enjoying full quality of life. This is NED-170's promise. I look forward to working with NED's remarkable team to bring our therapy to market."

Dr. Ling has extensive experience in leading innovative global projects as well as managing challenging medical situations. He currently serves as co-leader of The Brain Health Project, an ambitious initiative that aims to double human brain health in the next 10 years. He also serves as a professor of neurology, and is an attending neurocritical care physician at Johns Hopkins University and Hospital. He previously served as the founding director of the Biological Technologies Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military, and as assistant director for Medical Innovation of the Science Division in President Obama's White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). A retired U.S. Army colonel, Dr. Ling proudly served for 27 years during which time he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

With a medical degree from Georgetown University and a doctorate in Pharmacology from Cornell University, Dr. Ling completed a neuropharmacology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He has board certifications in both Neurology and Neuro Critical Care and has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and reviews. He is a member of the honor societies of Alpha Omega Alpha, Sigma Xi and Military Medical Order of Merit. Dr. Ling is a fellow of the American Neurological Association, American Academy of Neurology and Neurocritical Care Society. He is a member of the Society for Critical Care Medicine, American Society of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics and The Society of Federal Health Professionals (AMSUS).

Additionally, Peter D'Errico, currently CFO of NED Biosystems, will add the role of COO to his title.

About NED Biosystems™

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, NED Biosystems is a clinical-stage biotech company developing an innovative oral cancer combination treatment. NED Biosystems was founded by Rebecca Lambert, who assembled a team of leading cancer researchers from across the country to develop a drug that simultaneously affects the key processes that drive cancer survival and growth. Due to ease of oral dosing and cost-effectiveness of the treatment, the company aims to provide revolutionary, efficacious treatment solutions to patients not only in the U.S. and other developed nations but also in the developing world. Visit nedbiosystems.com.

