Founding Father of Commercial Compliance Technology Named Chief Commercial Officer at H1

"Marc's success as an entrepreneur and understanding of the markets we serve are an incredible asset to our team and our customers," said Ariel Katz, co-founder, and chief executive officer, H1. His empathetic leadership style aligns with our culture and values. He is both a colleague and a mentor."

"It's rare when great people and opportunity collide at the perfect time," said Eigner. "With an increased need to deliver new drugs and treatments to patients faster, strategic funding partners, clear competitive advantages, and a culture committed to creating a healthier future, I believe H1 is in a position to help transform healthcare. It's humbling to play a role in that."

As co-founder of Polaris, Eigner helped to create the largest pharmaceutical commercial compliance technology and services company before selling it to IQVIA in 2017. Over 12 years, Polaris grew to 250 employees with an additional 200 dedicated software developers. Polaris' customer portfolio included: 18 of the top 25 pharma companies, ten leading biotech, and five leading medical device companies. Before that, Eigner served as Manager in the technology practice at Accenture.

Eigner received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also attended the Executive Education Program at the Harvard Business School.

Eigner, his wife Jaime, twin sons, and daughter reside in Mendham, NJ. He serves as a Board Member of the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation, which removes financial barriers to youth hockey participation. Eigner is also on the organizing committee of the Miracle Walk, which benefits the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, NJ.

ABOUT H1

H1 connects the healthcare ecosystem. Its platform empowers the life sciences and medical device industries with 9 million healthcare provider profiles worldwide from professional, scholarly, clinical, and social sources, as well as complete global and therapeutic area coverage. H1 utilizes data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to draw out unique insights and accelerate outcomes for medical affairs, commercial and clinical organizations. For more information on H1, please visit https://h1insights.com.

SOURCE H1 Insights

Related Links

https://www.h1insights.com/

