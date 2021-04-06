Founding Member of Forbes Real Estate Council Advises Next Generation of Investors

With Can-Do Real Estate: Stable Success From the Ground Up, Jamal shows readers how he was able to make the leap from minimum wage to starting a business with $40 million in assets and $10 million in sales. Ali Jamal's book is a guide for anyone hoping to turn a profit in real estate today. With a focus on underutilized strategies in the rental property space, he reveals the finer points of his process.

"I call my approach Can-Do Real Estate because it's about taking action, not daydreaming, and not waiting for a future someday that may or may not arrive," Jamal explained. "It's about moving forward right now—knowing you can and then finding a way to do it."

Jamal's book outlines his innovative methods for increasing a rental's rate of return, raising capital responsibly, developing a team from scratch, creating investment opportunities, and buying undervalued properties.

Can-Do Real Estate: Stable Success From the Ground Up is available on Amazon today.

About Ali Jamal

Ali Jamal is the owner and CEO of Stablegold Hospitality, a real estate investment company that specializes in affordable accommodations for low-income individuals and families. In 2020, Stablegold Hospitality was recognized as a Top 25 Small Business of the Year by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. He is also a founding member of the Forbes Real Estate Council. Jamal personally won the Top 30 Best of Small Businesses Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Small Business Expo. A few months later, he was nominated for the Impact Award by Vistage International and in 2019 was named one of Atlanta Inno's 50 on Fire. Stablegold Hospitality also won the DeKalb County Business of the Year APEX Award, presented by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

Ali Jamal has an Executive MBA from Northeastern University and holds a certificate in Strategic Leadership from the Stanford Business School. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and their two daughters.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

