Founding Partner of Bain and Company LA & Artisan Entertainment Joins Trubify as Capital & Entertainment Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Curcio, founder of Bain and Company's LA Office and former CEO & founder of Artisan Entertainment (acquired by Lionsgate), has joined Trubify . As Capital & Entertainment advisor, Curcio brings invaluable experience and insight to Trubify's capital raise and IP filings. The company is developing disruptive music publishing technology.

Mark Curcio - Founder of Bain and Company LA & Artisan Entertainment. Trubify - Award winning music streaming technology platform.

"Mr. Curcio is a perfect addition to our Advisory Board. His knowledge of building great entertainment companies combined with his deep understanding of venture capital will accelerate our success. With Mark focusing on Trubify's capital acquisition strategy, the team can focus on building the company," said Stevie Tyszka, Trubify founder & CEO.

Curcio is a seasoned executive and business advisor who has taken companies from seed to sale/IPO. Before Artisan and Bain, Curcio served as Head of Corporate Strategy at The Walt Disney Company. He continues to serve as an advisor to major private equity firms and sits on numerous boards of Fortune 500 and startup companies.

"I'm thrilled to join Stevie and be part of the Trubify Team. Trubify is at the forefront of applying new technology to traditional entertainment. Currently, there is a great opportunity for Trubify to decentralize and democratize music monetization," said Curcio.

About Trubify

Trubify is reimagining music for artists and fans. "We're a team of professional musicians and serial technologists with extensive entrepreneurial backgrounds," explains Tyszka. "We've been developing a creative digital ecosystem to support a new generation of artists. The music revolution has been coming for over 50 years, and Trubify is making it happen."

Through community engagement tools, innovative monetization features, and unique interactive experiences, artists and fans will enjoy the new music experience of Trubify that Mr. Curcio is helping bring to the world.

Founder & CEO Stevie Tyszka can be reached at [email protected] or 949-599-8828.

SOURCE Trubify