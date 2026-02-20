Founding Partner VIPC Catalyzes Launch of Virginia's National Innovation Quarter (National IQ)

National IQ will connect people, place, programming to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship, and national competitiveness.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corp. (VIPC) celebrated the launch of National Innovation Quarter (National IQ), a landmark Virginia innovation district that spans across Arlington and Alexandria. National IQ is led by a collaborative public-private partnership including Founding Partners Amazon, Northrop Grumman, SAIC, VIPC, Virginia Tech, Arlington Economic Development (AED), Alexandria Economic Development Partnership (AEDP), JBG SMITH, and the National Landing Business Improvement District.

Virginia's National Innovation Quarter. Photo credit: Sam Kittner

Located in National Landing — a highly connected mixed-use community encompassing Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard, adjacent to the Pentagon and the nation's capital — National IQ further elevates Virginia as a global hub for dual-use technology and innovation. National IQ is designed to provide a place-based platform that brings together leaders from industry, academia, entrepreneurship, and government to solve the most pressing challenges at the intersection of national competitiveness and next-gen technology solutions. National IQ will deliver year-round ecosystem programming initiatives, including innovation challenges, investor summits, product showcases, an international soft-landing program, mentorship networks, and startup accelerators that expand opportunities for innovators and entrepreneurs to connect, build, and grow.

National IQ leverages a rare concentration of assets that will accelerate the growth and attraction of innovative companies and talent to Virginia. These unique advantages include proximity to federal decision-makers and global institutions, access to a highly educated workforce, and a rapidly growing mix of technology, housing, retail, hospitality, and cultural amenities that support inclusive economic growth. National IQ also offers unmatched connectivity with proximity to Reagan National Airport, four Metro stations, and nearly 20 urban parks, all within minutes of Washington, D.C.

"National IQ plants a flag for Virginia to lead at the entrepreneurial forefront of innovation and mission-critical dual-use technology. This new ecosystem hub will bring together innovators and entrepreneurs from across industry, academia, and government to accelerate ideas into impact by connecting talent, capital, and place," said VIPC President and CEO Joe Benevento. "VIPC is thrilled to be a Founding Partner and to collaborate with regional partners including Arlington, Alexandria, National Landing, Virginia Tech, and notable industry leaders to catalyze the launch of National IQ."

"National Landing has become the region's most compelling location for companies that operate at the intersection of technology and national security, and National IQ further strengthens that competitive advantage," said Evan Regan-Levine, Chief Strategy Officer at JBG Smith. "This concentration of assets attracts the companies, talent, and capital that matter. National IQ gives structure to those connections and accelerates the momentum on the ground."

"The launch of the National Innovation Quarter is an exciting endeavor that will strengthen the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole," said Lance Collins, Founding Executive Director of Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and Vice President of Virginia Tech, Greater Washington D.C. area. "We strive to be a destination for talent – top research faculty and graduate students – that desire real-world impact on global-scale problems. We are proud to join so many key partners in industry and government to enhance the entrepreneurial opportunities here in National Landing."

"Since establishing HQ2, we've seen the power of bringing the right minds together in the right place," said Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Policy at Amazon. "National Innovation Quarter does exactly that in order to tackle some of our nation's most complex challenges and work collaboratively to create breakthrough technologies. We are proud to be part of this new chapter with the creation of the National Innovation Quarter, a place where innovators across industry, academia, and government will come together to build the future."

"This is the future we envisioned when we attracted Virginia Tech to Alexandria and first established National Landing: a way to identify and amplify the strengths of this region and create a world-class innovation district, where government, industry, nonprofits, and academia can work as one," said Alexandria Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Stephanie Landrum. "National IQ is a vital next step in bringing that vision to reality, cementing collaboration across jurisdictions and offering a tangible opportunity and clear next step for any organization in these fields."

"The launch of the National Innovation Quarter marks a significant milestone for Arlington and the entire National Landing corridor. This district is a cornerstone of our strategy to build a diverse, resilient economy that attracts the world's most innovative companies and creates high-quality jobs for our residents," said Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. "By fostering a collaborative environment for entrepreneurs and industry leaders, we are ensuring that Arlington remains a premier global destination for technology and economic opportunity."

"It's exciting to see the development of the National Innovation Quarter. The work being done is monumental to establishing a thriving innovation and startup ecosystem," said Conaway Haskins, VIPC's Vice President of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems. "Partners and supporters will be able to connect with top talent and research, network with other industry leaders, influence high-impact innovation work, and receive recognition as leaders in forward-looking economic development strategies."

About National Innovation Quarter (National IQ)

National Innovation Quarter (National IQ) is a multi-sector innovation district based in National Landing, spanning Arlington and Alexandria in Northern Virginia. By uniting mission-driven national security priorities with cutting-edge technology, National IQ advances solutions with global impact while driving sustained regional economic growth. Created to strengthen the United States' competitive edge, National IQ is forged at the nexus of government, industry, academia, and entrepreneurship. The initiative leverages National Landing's existing innovation ecosystem, catalyzing cross-sector collaboration, delivering year-round programming and notable initiatives, and bolstering startups and emerging technologies.

National IQ is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, driven by its Founding Partners: Amazon, Northrop Grumman, SAIC, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Virginia Tech, Arlington Economic Development (AED), Alexandria Economic Development Partnership (AEDP), JBG SMITH, and the National Landing Business Improvement District, with additional support from sponsors and members.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corp. (VIPC)

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corp. (VIPC) serves as Virginia's designated statewide technology and innovation economic development authority. VIPC unleashes growth, opportunity, and impact across the Commonwealth by fueling collaborative innovation ecosystems that accelerate startup entrepreneurship, technology commercialization, and investment attraction through public-private partnerships. For more information, visit www.VIPC.org.

