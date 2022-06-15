FOUNDING PRESIDENT, JIMMY NGUYEN ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM BITCOIN ASSOCIATION FOR BSV

ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV today announced that Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen, will be stepping down from his role at end of September 2022.

The Bitcoin Association Executive Committee, said: "Jimmy has been the driving force behind the establishment and growth of the Bitcoin Association, working tirelessly for many years to communicate the message and power of BSV around the globe. It is entirely fitting that he leaves when the Association is on a high, following the huge success of the Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai last month, and as so many people are finally realising the superior capability of the BSV blockchain. Jimmy goes with our blessing and all best wishes for the future."

"The Association will continue to be led by Patrick Prinz, Managing Director and his extremely talented and capable team. We look forward to continuing to educate the world about BSV, grow awareness of its capability and to support enterprises building on BSV."

Jimmy helped to create and launch the Bitcoin Association for BSV, having joined nChain (the leading blockchain research & development firm), after a 21-year career as an intellectual property and digital technology lawyer. As founding president, he was a global advocate for the BSV blockchain.

Jimmy said: "I have been thinking about this for well over a year, and it has not been an easy decision. I remain a big believer in BSV and the vision for a massively scaled Bitcoin protocol to make the world better. That will not change, and I will continue to be one of BSV's biggest advocates. My focus going forward will be building a global portfolio of business interests in the blockchain and related digital technology industries and using them as best I can to help grow BSV usage at the consumer, enterprise and government levels."

"I know I leave the Association in good hands. In the future, I expect to still be interacting with many of the people I have worked with to continue to advance Satoshi Vision and the mission for Bitcoin – in the form of BSV – to build a world of good."

