Foundral acquires A. Hattersley & Sons, expanding mechanical services platform

New acquisition brings more than a century of experience, plus a longstanding reputation for quality commercial craftsmanship

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundral, a platform dedicated to building and scaling a family of union-backed mechanical contracting companies, has announced the acquisition of A. Hattersley & Sons, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based mechanical contracting company with a legacy dating back to 1856. As the area's oldest and most respected mechanical contractor, A. Hattersley & Sons brings more than a century of expertise in delivering high-quality mechanical solutions across commercial, industrial and institutional markets.

"A. Hattersley & Sons has a prestigious history, a strong sense of technical expertise and a desired, strategic location that makes them an exceptional partner," said Jason Richards, CEO of Foundral. "Together, we will build on their foundation while investing in the people, capabilities and infrastructure needed to support long-term growth."

A. Hattersley & Sons specializes in state-of-the-art design and construction, engineering, project management, installation and maintenance of piping and HVAC systems. The company has built a strong reputation for its full-service capabilities, engineering and design expertise and a partnership-driven approach with clients. Its longstanding commitment to quality workmanship and community engagement has made it a trusted name throughout the region.

"Foundral's focus on responsible growth and long-term investment in mechanical services aligns well with what we value as a company," said Jack Koehne, president and CEO of A. Hattersley & Sons. "We wanted a partner who could help us scale thoughtfully while preserving the craftsmanship, relationships and culture that have defined our success for generations. Foundral is the right fit to carry that legacy forward."

The acquisition bolsters Foundral's portfolio of established mechanical contracting firms with roots in the Midwest. Backed by private equity sponsor McNally Capital, Foundral empowers its acquired companies to take on more expansive jobs while preserving their unique identities.

"McNally Capital is excited to welcome A. Hattersley & Sons to Foundral's portfolio of established mechanical contracting firms," said Ravi P. Shah, Partner of McNally Capital. "As Foundral continues to support its partner companies in pursuing larger, more complex projects while maintaining their distinct identities and cultures, Hattersley represents a natural addition to the platform. This addition further strengthens an already impressive platform of highly accomplished contractors across the country."

For more information about A. Hattersley & Sons, visit www.ahattersley.com.

For more information about Foundral, visit www.foundral.com.

About Foundral

Foundral is a growing family of leading mechanical contracting companies, uniting trusted teams across HVAC, plumbing and fire protection to build the essential infrastructure of tomorrow. Born from the workers and entrepreneurs who built the Midwest, Foundral honors a rich history of craftsmanship, integrity and grit while delivering modern, high-performance solutions for healthcare, higher education, industrial, government, life sciences and data center environments. For more information, visit www.foundral.com.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm is currently investing out of its committed buyout fund, McNally Capital Fund III, LP. The firm seeks thesis-driven buyout investments in the lower middle market across two primary industries: Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Technology & Services. McNally Capital seeks to apply its hands-on experience, institutional capabilities and proprietary value creation framework to its portfolio companies to benefit management teams in their next phase of growth and build value for McNally Capital's investors.

Ward McNally, Co-CEO & Managing Partner, founded the firm in 2008. He is a sixth-generation member of the McNally family, which proudly owned and operated Rand McNally & Company for nearly 150 years until its sale in 1997. For more information, visit https://www.mcnallycapital.com.

SOURCE Foundral