Foundry 415 Innovation Group Launches Startup BoostCamp: A Workshop Series to Accelerate Startup Growth and Success

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry 415 Innovation Group has unveiled its new Startup BoostCamp workshop series designed to empower startups with the knowledge and strategies they need to overcome the most common challenges to scaling and achieving success in the US market.

The Startup BoostCamp workshops target the top obstacles to scaled growth and US market entry:

Market Saturation: In crowded markets, differentiation is key. Startups need innovative approaches to stand out from the competition. Pancrazio Auteri leads our "Product Management" series, where participants will learn to refine and optimize their product positioning for scale.

Access to Capital: Securing funding for international expansion can be tough, especially for startups without extensive track records or networks in target markets. Oliver Spalding's "Fundraising Playbook" workshops offer a step-by-step guide to preparing for and executing the fundraising process with confidence.

"Blueprint for Building a Successful Sales Organization in the US" - With venture capital fundraising down by 25-30% in 2023, startups aiming to secure funding in 2024 must demonstrate strong traction and sales progress. In this series, Gary Gilchrist shares insights on growing your sales operation and story, as well as recruiting top talent with the right skills and cultural fit for new markets.

"Pitch Like a Pro" - Elevate your startup communication game with seven targeted modules led by seasoned entrepreneurship educator, Sandra Miller. Master the art of crafting and delivering compelling pitches for investors, corporate customers, and pitch event judges. Learn critical pitch elements, discover which slides are crucial, and maximize your impact at Demo Day. Handle questions and feedback with confidence, and use our checklist to prepare for your next pitch!

Startup BoostCamp equips startups with the practical, hands-on skills and strategies to navigate the challenges of scaling and entering the US market. Whether you need help with product management, fundraising, or building a sales infrastructure, our expert-led workshops provide the tools to drive growth and success.

For more information about the Startup BoostCamp workshops and profiles of our expert instructors and to register, visit www.theboostcamps.com/startupboostcamp

**Contact:**

Katie Whitcraft

Startup BoostCamp

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344900/Foundry_415_Logo.jpg