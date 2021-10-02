Foundry and Forging Robots Market Records a CAGR of 5.04% by 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The foundry and forging robots market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growing industrialization and a shift in emphasis toward producing high-quality and low-cost goods will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report identifies the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.



The Foundry and Forging Robots Market is segmented by End-user (Metal foundry industry, Automotive industry, and Semiconductor foundry industry) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The foundry and forging robots market covers the following areas:

Related Reports:

Industrial Robot Sensors Market -The industrial robot sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 1.50 billion and record a CAGR of 6.38% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Forging Presses Market -The forging presses market has the potential to grow by $ 249.97 mn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80%. Download a free sample report now!



Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Foundry And Forging Robots Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 381.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and South Korea

(Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BGR NEO Ltd., DiFACTO Robotics and

Automation, FANUC Corp., Industrial Innovations Inc.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kruger

Industrieautomation GmbH, KUKA AG, OMRON Corp.,

and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio