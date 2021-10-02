Foundry and Forging Robots Market Records a CAGR of 5.04% by 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 02, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The foundry and forging robots market size is expected to increase by USD 381.49 Million from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.04%, according to the latest research report from Technavio
The foundry and forging robots market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growing industrialization and a shift in emphasis toward producing high-quality and low-cost goods will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The report identifies the growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Foundry and Forging Robots Market is segmented by End-user (Metal foundry industry, Automotive industry, and Semiconductor foundry industry) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The foundry and forging robots market covers the following areas:
- Foundry and Forging Robots Market Sizing
- Foundry and Forging Robots Market Forecast
- Foundry and Forging Robots Market Analysis
Foundry And Forging Robots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 381.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., BGR NEO Ltd., DiFACTO Robotics and
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
