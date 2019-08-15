Foundry Announces New Offering for Schools to Transition From Traditional Teaching to Deeper Learning (Project-Based, Proficiency-Based, And Personalized Learning)

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry, a leading provider of educational Deeper Learning software and services, today announced a new offering called "Transform." A process and platform approach to taking schools where they are now to school or district-wide Deeper Learning, the Transform process builds consensus and commitment across the school's learning community, creating an action plan based upon the school's beliefs, needs, and goals. Schools can then confidently implement the essential practices required to reach and sustain their Deeper Learning vision.

With Transform, school leaders and educators learn by doing as schools use the Foundry platform with their own school's specific Deeper Learning approach - a fully coached, hands-on, rewarding learning experience. Foundry's Transformation Science* team supports and guides the team throughout the whole process.

"We know from experience that just acquiring software alone is not an effective and sustainable approach to Deeper Learning," said Camille Mortimore, Ph.D., Foundry Chief Learning Officer. "We draw upon our deep experience in instruction, school leadership, and Deeper Learning implementation to support our customers as they make the important decisions to Deeper Learning," noted Dr. Mortimore.

William Mortimore, Foundry CEO, ascribed Transform's approach as a differentiator from other Deeper Learning management solutions. "We created our Foundry platform to ensure that schools have freedom of choices and full flexibility to use it to support their own vision of Deeper Learning, but those choices can be complex. That is why our Transform approach guides our schools in creating their own transformation to Deeper Learning. Our platform doesn't make the choices for them," observed Mortimore. "And that makes all the difference in supporting teachers as they build expertise in this work," said Mortimore.

For more information about Foundry's Deeper Learning solutions, visit www.projectfoundry.com .

*See Next Generation Learning Challenges ( NGLC)

About Foundry

For innovative, motivated educators who want to implement student-centered Deeper Learning (PBL, personalized learning, competency-based learning) and need to meet the complexities of managing interdisciplinary/inquiry-based learning, Foundry is the Deeper Learning Management Solution that delivers high engagement, increased student agency, and improved outcomes. It allows educators to transform management time into learning time. Foundry's platform is adaptable, flexible, and configurable to support our customers' needs across all Deeper Learning methodologies. Over 70,000 students and teachers have created over 700,000 learning experiences spanning all Deeper Learning methodologies with Foundry.

