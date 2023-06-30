Foundry Coke Market size to grow by USD 533.48 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing steel industry to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foundry coke market is set to grow by USD 533.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing steel industry. Since steel is one of the most widely used materials in various sectors like construction, automotive, machinery, and appliances, there is a simultaneous increase in the demand for foundry coke. The growth is due to its critical role in the production of pig iron, an essential intermediate product in the steel manufacturing process. The increase in construction activities can be attributed to urbanization, infrastructure development, and population growth worldwide. This, in turn, increases the demand for steel across countries. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the global foundry coke market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period of five years (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foundry Coke Market 2023-2027

The foundry coke market covers the following areas:

The report on the foundry coke market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Foundry Coke Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The rising demand for foundry coke from emerging markets is an emerging foundry coke market. APAC, South America, and the MEA are among the major markets influencing the rapid demand due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization. The need for modern infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India offers a significant demand for foundry coke.

Since construction activities require substantial amounts of steel for buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure projects, it is expected to drive the demand for foundry coke. This is because it is a key ingredient in the production of steel which is used in the construction of buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure projects. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global foundry coke market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The volatility in raw material prices challenges the growth of the foundry coke market during the forecast period. Coal, particularly metallurgical coal is a major raw material in foundry coke production. Thus, the fluctuations in coal prices can have a significant impact on the production costs and profitability of foundry coke manufacturers, which, in turn, can pose a significant threat to the global foundry market.

Supply-demand dynamics, as well as imbalances in the coal supply or unexpected disruptions in production, and geopolitical factors such as trade disputes or changes in government policies are all factors that can impact the price fluctuations of coal and the volatility of raw materials. For instance, trade barriers or tariffs on coal imports can disrupt the supply chain and negatively affect raw material prices. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Foundry Coke Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

This foundry coke market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pig iron, copper, zinc, and others), application (automotive parts casting, machinery casting, and material treatment), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the pig iron segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Foundry coke plays a key role in the production of pig iron and it serves as an intermediate product in the iron and steel manufacturing process. Pig iron is manufactured by smelting iron ore in blast furnaces, which uses coke as a fuel and reducing agent. The creation of a reducing atmosphere within the blast furnace, where iron oxides are converted into molten iron is an important applications of foundry coke. Thus, such wide applications are expected to drive the global foundry coke market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ArcelorMittal SA

China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd.

Drummond Co. Inc.

GR RESOURCE LTD.

HEBEI YUNAI NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

YUNAI NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Hickman Williams and Co.

and Co. Italiana Coke Srl

Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd.

surung High carbon Co. Ltd. Majufa Traders and Exporters

Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd.

OKK Koksovny a.s.

Quimica del Nalon SA

Richa Refractories

RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD.

Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Sesa Goa Iron Ore

Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt Ltd.

Siddhi Vinayak Impex

Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA

Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

ArcelorMittal SA - The company offers foundry coke for smelting copper, lead, and other non-ferrous metals.

The company offers foundry coke for smelting copper, lead, and other non-ferrous metals. China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers foundry coke which is used in the production of cast iron and cast steel.

The company offers foundry coke which is used in the production of cast iron and cast steel. GR RESOURCE LTD. - The company offers foundry coke which is used in the heating and melting of scrap metal in foundries.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The foundry equipment market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,861.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (metal casting and metal heat treatment), end-user (automotive, aerospace, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The advances in heat treatment technology is notably driving the market growth.

The India foundry market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,684.57 million. This foundry market report in India extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, electrical and construction, industrial machinery, agriculture, and others) and type (gray iron casting, non-ferrous casting, ductile iron casting, steel casting, and malleable casting). Focus on technology upgrades is notably driving the India Foundry Market growth.

Foundry Coke Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 533.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., GR RESOURCE LTD., HEBEI YUNAI NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Hickman Williams and Co., Italiana Coke Srl, Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd., Majufa Traders and Exporters, Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd., OKK Koksovny a.s., Quimica del Nalon SA, Richa Refractories, RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD., Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Sesa Goa Iron Ore, Shree Arihant Trade Links India Pvt Ltd., Siddhi Vinayak Impex, Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA, and Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global foundry coke market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global foundry coke market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Pig iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pig iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pig iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pig iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pig iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Copper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Copper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Zinc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Zinc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Zinc - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Zinc - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Zinc - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Automotive parts casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Automotive parts casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Automotive parts casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Automotive parts casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Automotive parts casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Machinery casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Machinery casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Machinery casting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Machinery casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Machinery casting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Material treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Material treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Material treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Material treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Material treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 123: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

12.4 China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: China Coke Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Drummond Co. Inc.

Exhibit 130: Drummond Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Drummond Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Drummond Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 GR RESOURCE LTD.

Exhibit 133: GR RESOURCE LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 134: GR RESOURCE LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: GR RESOURCE LTD. - Key offerings

12.7 Hickman Williams and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 136: Hickman Williams and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 137: Hickman Williams and Co. - Product / Service

and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 138: Hickman Williams and Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Italiana Coke Srl

Exhibit 139: Italiana Coke Srl - Overview



Exhibit 140: Italiana Coke Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Italiana Coke Srl - Key offerings

12.9 Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd.

surung High carbon Co. Ltd. Exhibit 142: Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd. - Overview

surung High carbon Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 143: Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

surung High carbon Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 144: Jiangsu surung High carbon Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Nippon Coke and Engineering Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 OKK Koksovny a.s.

Exhibit 149: OKK Koksovny a.s. - Overview



Exhibit 150: OKK Koksovny a.s. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: OKK Koksovny a.s. - Key offerings

12.12 Quimica del Nalon SA

Exhibit 152: Quimica del Nalon SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Quimica del Nalon SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Quimica del Nalon SA - Key offerings

12.13 RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD.

Exhibit 155: RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 156: RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: RIZHAO HENGQIAO CARBON CO. LTD. - Key offerings

12.14 Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 158: Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 159: Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Rizhao Yeneng New Energy Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.15 Siddhi Vinayak Impex

Exhibit 161: Siddhi Vinayak Impex - Overview



Exhibit 162: Siddhi Vinayak Impex - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Siddhi Vinayak Impex - Key offerings

12.16 Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA

Exhibit 164: Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Walbrzyskie Zaklady Koksownicze Victoria SA - Key offerings

12.17 Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Zhongrong Xinda Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio