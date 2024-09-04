Foundry Front Range in Broomfield, Colorado is Now Open and Accepting Adult Clients Seeking Accessible, High-Quality Behavioral Healthcare

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Front Range, part of NRT Behavioral Health™, is now open and accepting adult clients seeking comprehensive, high-quality medical care for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Located at 11952 Gray St., this licensed medical facility offers 44,000 square feet of airy and well-appointed clinical offices, group therapy rooms, common areas, recreational spaces, a gourmet commercial kitchen, and 73 treatment beds.

Foundry Front Range opens at a crucial time for Colorado, which continues to suffer increasing rates of overdose deaths and a lack of treatment access. Crucially, Foundry Front Range is intended and designed to make exceptionally skilled clinicians and integrated addiction medicine available to the vast majority of Colorado residents.

In addition to providing evidence-based care, psychoeducation, and extensive family programming, Foundry Front Range is especially adept at treating trauma, which affects a significant percentage of people impacted by behavioral health disorders. The program is one of only two using the Trauma-Integrated Care Model developed by Chief Clinical Advisor Dr. Michael Barnes, which attenuates the entire treatment milieu to promote feelings of emotional safety and help clients learn to regulate the autonomic nervous system naturally.

Foundry Front Range is the culmination of thousands of hours of exacting planning and realizes the dream of founders Ben Cort and Tom Walker, who bonded, in large part, by sharing experiences of receiving inadequate treatment in earlier life. Cort and Walker took separate paths to behavioral health leadership positions before partnering to form NRT Behavioral Health, the parent company of Foundry Front Range, last year. Joined by a team of leading addictionologists and clinicians, Cort and Walker created Foundry Front Range as a model for the future of effective behavioral healthcare. "Foundry Front Range brings true access parity to medically integrated behavioral healthcare. This program is a center of excellence platform upon which we hope to elevate the standard of care through treatment approaches that achieve sustained outcome improvements," says Walker.

Walker believes Foundry Front Range represents the future of behavioral healthcare, where clients receive a higher intensity of personalized, coordinated medical, psychiatric, psychoeducational, and family system support services needed to address more facets of these complex conditions to improve people's ability to achieve sustainable recovery. Ultimately, the aim of treatment needs to be broadened to help individuals and families address dysfunction, comorbidities, and adverse life events that perpetuate problematic substance use.

Foundry Front Range aligns philosophically with value-based healthcare, which strives to reduce long-term healthcare costs for individuals and communities by making each treatment opportunity as effective as possible instead of simply adhering to an arbitrary standard of care. "Taking a value-based approach is key to enabling the personalized recovery-oriented systems of care that reduce relapse rates and help people develop recovery-supportive lifestyles. This represents a real change in how behavioral healthcare has been delivered for the past several decades and can change what care delivery looks like to produce broader health benefits for clients and families," says Walker.

Over 250 guests, representing local officials and treatment professionals from across the country, attended an August 15 Foundry Front Range open house.

"I was grateful to have the privilege of touring Foundry's impressive new facility, and I am truly inspired by the dedication and expertise on display. This state-of-the-art center is a beacon of hope for individuals across all walks of life, offering comprehensive care for Medicaid clients and those with commercial insurance and even addressing high medical acuity needs. Foundry's commitment to transforming lives rings loud and clear the moment you walk in the door. This is a place of hope for those with addiction," said attendee Luke Niforatos, EVP of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions (FDPS).

Foundry Front Range offers medically supervised detoxification and residential treatment services to adults of all genders in a community setting and employs highly qualified licensed clinicians and trained team members. Programming is ideally suited to clients and families experiencing substance use and co-occurring substance use disorders, trauma, and family system issues. The program is accredited by The Joint Commission and LegitScript and works with most major health plans and RAE 1 Medicaid.

