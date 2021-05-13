Foundry IV Forges into Mobile Gaming with Color Collab, a Digital Coloring Experience

"The team at Foundry IV is thrilled to be taking our first enthusiastic step into the mobile gaming landscape with Color Collab," said Tobias Sherman, Chief Executive Officer at Foundry IV. "The Color Collab app is the ultimate culmination of talented world-renowned celebrity artists and game developers, brought together to create an unparalleled mobile experience that will engage artists of all levels and encourage creativity and competition among all users."

Steered by the art direction of Chris Nunez (Ink Masters, Miami Ink), the Color Collab team has assembled a league of world-class artists that will create exclusive art for the app, with new content being released on a regular basis. In addition to a powerful team of artists, Color Collab has enlisted a seasoned development team of forward-thinking game enthusiasts with one goal in mind: to develop a digital coloring book where the user experience drives most, if not all decisions.

"Color Collab is escapism in the healthiest way," said Chris Nunez, Partner and Art Director at Color Collab. "Being able to work alongside some of the most talented artists and passionate game developers to bring Color Collab to life has been an inspiring experience. The app not only encourages user creativity and relaxation but offers a competitive edge for artists who want to battle against each other in coloring tournaments, offering different levels of engagement for the Color Collab community. With a steady release of new content, the goal of the app is to ultimately include mixed genres of art, everything from tattoos and street art to anime."

For the competitive artists, Color Collab gives collabers the ability to compete in tournament-style coloring bouts, putting the collective colorist populous in charge of the final champion through a proprietary voting system. Winners will earn unique prizes through the various competitions offered throughout the year. The company is looking forward to the art created by their all-star lineup of artists generating significant enthusiasm in the NFT marketplace.

With the goal to make products that improve people's lives and create a sense of connection, Color Collab offers a variety of features that bring people together and foster community. Timelapse features show collabers how their published art has been colored-in over a span of seven seconds, breathing life into finished pieces of work. Masterpieces can be shared on a variety of social networks including Facebook, Instagram, Discord, Reddit and via text message.

Color Collab offers an appealing free to play experience for all users, including amateur and professional colorists, to learn and utilize basic tools that enhance skills in shading, blending, highlighting, to name a few. Users can augment their Color Collab experience by upgrading with an artist pack or a Color Collab PLUS subscription which includes in-game exclusive art pieces, tools designed by celebrity artists, additional artist bundles, tools, brushes, color palettes and more.

Download Color Collab on iOS or Android today. For more information, visit ColorCollab.net .

ABOUT FOUNDRY IV

Foundry IV is a "New Sports" game development studio and consultancy founded by two-time "40 under 40" winner Tobias Sherman & co-founder Simon Abitbol leveraging a decade of success in the esports industry. Foundry IV has previously consulted for the likes of T-Mobile, ABInbev, Arbys, Turner Broadcasting & MGM Resorts Intl and developed Boomeo, a training platform for CS: GO players.

ABOUT COLOR COLLAB

Color Collab is a subsidiary of Foundry IV inc. and the first development endeavor in the mobile space. Led by Chris Nunez's (Miami Ink, Ink Masters) Art Direction, Color Collab is a digital coloring book that features exclusive art from 20 world renowned celebrity artists.

SOURCE Foundry IV

Related Links

https://www.foundryiv.com

