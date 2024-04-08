Foundry JV Holdco LLC Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry JV Holdco LLC (the "Company"), a Delaware limited liability company, today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") in connection with its outstanding 5.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2034 (the "Notes") for amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture, dated as of May 19, 2023 (as supplemented through the date hereof, the "Indenture"), between the Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, under which the Notes are governed.

In connection with the Consent Solicitation, the Company has received the consents of holders of more than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding (excluding any Notes held by the Company or its affiliates). The Consent Solicitation expired today, April 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the "Expiration Time"). Accordingly, the Company executed (i) an amendment to that certain Note Purchase Agreement, dated as of April 27, 2023 (the "NPA Amendment") and (ii) the second supplemental indenture to the Indenture. The proposed amendments sought in the NPA Amendment were substantially similar to the Proposed Amendments, and holders of the notes subject to the NPA Amendment will receive the same consideration as the Consent Fee described herein.

The second supplemental indenture to the Indenture became effective upon its execution. The Proposed Amendments will become operative upon the cash payment by the Company of $1.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes (the "Consent Fee") for which consents were delivered prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by the Company. The Consent Fee is expected to be paid on or about April 10, 2024.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp. ("BNP Paribas") and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo Securities") served as solicitation agents in connection with the Consent Solicitation. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the information agent and tabulation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitation may be directed to BNP Paribas at (212) 841-3059 and (888) 210-4358 (toll free) and Wells Fargo Securities at (704) 410-4235 and (866) 309-6316 (toll free), respectively.

ABOUT FOUNDRY JV HOLDCO LLC

The Company, which is indirectly owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP, TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield Infrastructure"), was formed in connection with a partnership between Brookfield Infrastructure and Intel Corporation ("Intel") to jointly invest in Intel's previously announced manufacturing expansion at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. Intel indirectly owns a 51% interest in Arizona Fab LLC ("Arizona Fab") and Brookfield Infrastructure, through the Company, indirectly owns a 49% interest in Arizona Fab. The project consists of two semiconductor wafer fabrication buildings, Fab 52 and Fab 62, together with related structures and assets and equipment owned or leased by Arizona Fab in connection therewith.

