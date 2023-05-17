Foundry market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% from 2022 to 2027, Focus on technology upgrades to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the foundry market in India is set to grow by USD 15,684.57 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on technology upgrades. Foundries are investing in new technology and equipment to meet the growing demand for metal castings. The growth of the automotive sector has declined due to rising vehicle prices. Therefore, Indian foundries are expected to achieve various benefits from technology upgrades, including lower power consumption, improved production efficiency, higher utilization rate, and larger profit margins. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a sample report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foundry Market in India 2023-2027

The report on the foundry market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Foundry Market in India 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The formation of foundry clusters is a key trend in the market. The Industrial Infrastructure Development Program (IIUS) provides strategic interventions to improve the infrastructure of industrial clusters and their international competitiveness. Under this program, the Indian government provides up to 75% of the project cost for the formation of infrastructure assets within the approved cluster. Each cluster should form a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which must be a separate legal entity incorporated under the Companies/Corporates Act. Such programs are anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The lack of highly skilled manpower is challenging market growth. Many Indian foundries lack skilled workers, such as foundry engineers, pattern makers, and maintenance electricians. Hence, significant investments are required to train employees on various aspects, such as different molding methods, patterns, casting methods, and different furnace techniques. Foundries in India have to invest in expert technicians that work on specific tasks, including pattern makers, hand core makers, shapers, machine core makers, primary sand technicians, and metallurgical assistants, to increase utilization rates. Therefore, realizing the full potential of the market is difficult. These factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Foundry Market In India 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The foundry market in India includes end-user and type.

By end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical and construction, industrial machinery, agriculture, and others. The automotive segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The auto parts industry in India has been growing since 2010 owing to factors such as strong end-user markets, improved consumer sentiment, and a return to satisfactory liquidity in the financial system. India is a major investment destination owing to a stable government framework, improved purchasing power, a large domestic market, and rising infrastructure development.

By type, the market is segmented into gray iron casting, non-ferrous casting, ductile iron casting, steel casting, and malleable casting. The gray iron casting segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Gray iron is a type of cast iron with a graphitic microstructure. It is the most used cast material based on weight and is used for various applications. The specific heat capacity and high thermal conductivity of gray cast iron are used to make cast iron cookware and disc brake rotors. Therefore, due to its advantages and widespread use, gray iron casting is the most common type of casting manufactured by foundries in India. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a sample report

The foundry market in India covers the following areas:

Foundry market sizing in India

Foundry market forecast in India

Foundry market analysis in India

Companies Mentioned

A Cast Foundry

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Ashok Iron Works P Ltd.

P Ltd. Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

CALMET

Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

DCM Ltd.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Kalyani Group

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Menon and Menod Ltd.

Nelcast Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

The Sanmar Group

Vendor offerings

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd - The company offers steel foundries such as iron casting, grey and SG iron castings, and commercial vehicle parts.

The company offers steel foundries such as iron casting, grey and SG iron castings, and commercial vehicle parts. Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sand and permanent mold foundries used for centrifugal castings, CNC and robot whirring machines, and crankshaft machining.

The company offers sand and permanent mold foundries used for centrifugal castings, CNC and robot whirring machines, and crankshaft machining. DCM Ltd. - The company offers iron foundries used for various categories such as cars, multi-utility vehicles, tractors, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and earth-moving equipment.

The company offers iron foundries used for various categories such as cars, multi-utility vehicles, tractors, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and earth-moving equipment. Electrosteel Castings Ltd. - The company offers iron foundries such as coke ovens, iron pipe coating, cast iron steel pipes, and other ductile iron pipes.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Foundry Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,684.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.19 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A Cast Foundry, Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Iron Works P Ltd., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CALMET, Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., DCM Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Fortune Foundries Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Kalyani Group, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Menon and Menod Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Sanmar Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

