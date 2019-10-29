Foundry512 Partners with Foursquare to Deliver Jägermeister's Darke Spirit Web AR Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Agency, Foundry512, today announced the launch of Jägermeister's Darke Spirit campaign. In partnership with Foursquare, the agency has created the brand's first interactive experience that blends augmented reality powered by 8th Wall technology and Amazon Sumerian. With the rich media units, banner ads, and social media creative/assets, Foundry512 created an enriched multi-faceted experience that encourages audiences to visit participating venues and interact with the iconic herbal liqueur in a highly immersive way. The campaign launched on September 1st and will run until November 1st. Learn more about the campaign at [ https://jagermeister.com/en-US/darke-spirit ].

Release Your Darke Spirit - Key Visual Release Your Darke Spirit - Video Spot

Foursquare, the leading provider of location data, relied on Foundry512 to concept and develop creative technology to deliver an enriching brand experience for fans. F512 is thrilled about this partnership and hopes to show how digital campaigns powered by web AR and Foursquare's location data can produce powerfully unique experiences.

The Darke Spirit campaign invites audiences to be playful at a festive time of year. Users will be prompted to visit participating locations and interact with the AR experience via location-based ads and POS collateral. Those who follow the prompts will receive another prompt to visit Jägermeister spirits once they are inside a participating location.

Aaron Henry, Foundry512 Founder and President, had this to say about this new venture:

"Jägermeister truly understands the importance of delivering exceptional content that translates into growth and brand loyalty. When Foursquare approached us to create the Darke Spirit campaign, we immediately knew it was going to evolve into a highly engaging and rich experience we know users will enjoy. We had a great time collaborating with Wulf Arts on this fun project and can't wait to see the campaign flourish."

F512 Boilerplate:

Foundry512 is a full-service advertising agency founded in 2007 that specializes in creating engaging experiences that strengthen the relationship brands have with people. Foundry512 does this by creating at least 5 brand touches that are molded by a relationship-focused strategy. Because of that strategy, the experiences forge and shape deep relationships, creating increased loyalty and referred demand for brands. F512 has partnered brands like Forbes , Texas A&M University , and Schulte Roofing to deliver similar campaigns and experiences. Foundry512 is located in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.foundry512.com . Follow F512 on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Foundry512/ and Twitter @foundry512 .



8th Wall Boilerplate:

Founded in 2016, 8th Wall, Inc. is a computer vision software company that makes it possible for anyone to build interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences that run on all mobile devices. 8th Wall is breaking down walls between the digital and physical worlds, allowing creators and brands to develop immersive content that can be instantly published to the mobile web. 8th Wall has powered AR content for brands including Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miller Lite, British Gas, Heineken, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, Red Bull, Time Magazine and LEGO. 8th Wall is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit: www.8thwall.com. Follow 8th Wall on Twitter @the8thWall.

Jägermeister Boilerplate:

Introduced more than 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 9th by Impact International's definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal liqueur is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in over 140 countries around the world. Jägermeister Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc., White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. OWN THE NIGHT RESPONSIBLY. We support responsible decision-making. Find out more at www.responsibility.org.

Press Contact: Jackie Williamson, 512-593-2403, 228079@email4pr.com

SOURCE Foundry512

Related Links

http://www.foundry512.com

