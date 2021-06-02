Foundry.ai Invests in Boombox Gifts to Further Accelerate the Company's Growth

Foundry's investment coincides with rapid Boombox growth creating the immediate opportunity to scale with new technology Tweet this

This investment marks Foundry's first venture in the consumer products industry. Foundry plans to apply its deep experience in data science and machine learning to improve Boombox's customer experience and product marketing.

"The past year has been one of explosive growth for Boombox, as more and more people have come to us to appreciate a loved one or co-worker in a lasting and deeply meaningful way," said Christina Geist, Founder & CEO of Boombox Gifts. "In order to accelerate that growth and bring the joy of receiving a Boombox to as many people as possible, we needed to further invest in cutting edge technology, significantly expand our marketing efforts, become available in international markets, and further define our customer segments. Foundry is the ideal partner to bring a combination of analytical, technical, and marketing expertise to the challenge."

Foundry is a leading technology studio that creates and scales AI businesses with a team of data scientists, software engineers, and customer success consultants.

Scott Setrakian, Vice Chairman at Foundry, cited Boombox's growth potential, and their products' emotional impact as the foundation for Foundry's investment.

I have personally participated in multiple Boombox gift events and seen first-hand how Boombox delivers deep emotional impact. The company has incredible leadership, an amazing team, fantastic economics, and a clear growth path. I'm confident our collaboration will expand Boombox's leadership in collaborative giving, and further build a brand synonymous with premium quality and memorable expressions of love, gratitude, support and recognition.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have created a significant opportunity for consumer product companies to improve acquisition and brand experience throughout the consumer lifecycle. Foundry's investment coincides with a period of rapid growth at Boombox, creating the immediate opportunity to scale with new technology and business support.

About Boombox Gifts

Named an "Instant Heirloom" by Oprah's O List, Boombox Gifts enables friend and family groups, businesses, nonprofits, schools, and congregations to collaborate from anywhere in the world to co-create a deeply meaningful collection of messages and photos, presented digitally or printed inside a gorgeous keepsake box. Boombox was founded by New York Times bestselling children's book author and brand strategist Christina Geist in 2015, inspired by the memory boxes she curated and gifted to each of her best friends, and her father, for their 40th and 70th birthdays. For more information, please visit www.boomboxgifts.com .

About Foundry.ai

Foundry.ai is a technology studio that builds and invests in solutions that leverage 'practical AI' to create market advantage. Since its founding by Jim Manzi and Ned Brody in 2015, Foundry has formed multiple operating companies that are creating value across a range of business and consumer sectors. To learn more about Foundry's unique business model and software solutions, visit https://foundry.ai .

