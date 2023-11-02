FOUNT SOCIETY BODY BUTTER SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2023

News provided by

Fount Society

02 Nov, 2023, 20:08 ET

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fount Society announced that the Body Butter is included in 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

Continue Reading

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2023. Body Butter will be available for purchase at Fount Society, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Do you find some body butters heavy or cloying? This silky, fragrance-free version is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin—and works really well on hands, elbows, and feet."

Fount Society is committed to rediscovering traditional skincare as we connect with nature's remedies by replacing harsh chemicals with clean and natural ingredients. Fount Society's Body Butter is a multi-benefit, nutrient-dense body butter infused with Squalane and Shea Butter to help transform dry and dehydrated skin into soft and supple, healthy-looking skin. With intense hydrating power, our Body Butter helps lock in moisture for hours, while the quick-absorbing, non-greasy formula ensures your skin stays fresh and velvety smooth.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2023) which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Body Butter on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.

At Fount Society, we believe that wellness stems from natural and sustainable sources. Our mission goes beyond skincare, encompassing a holistic approach to an elevated lifestyle embracing natural origins. We innovate to provide solutions that deliver the benefits of a low-tox lifestyle. We set ourselves apart with an unwavering commitment to create luxurious self-care using only the purest ingredients.

Our goal is to celebrate the connection between natural beauty and the world around us. Our intentional approach is designed to simplify your wellness journey and provide you with a skincare ritual that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation.

Media Assets: https://tinyurl.com/2xxtehve
Media Contacts: Hannah Bird, [email protected] , Stevey Davis, [email protected], Sarah Stephens, [email protected]
Affiliate/Partnership Contact: Owen Turner, [email protected]

SOURCE Fount Society

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.