Fountain Adds Advanced Analytics to High Volume Hiring Platform

Fountain's enterprise software now comes equipped with self-serve reporting and a data tool that offers multiple dashboards, reports, and visualizations for customers. Users can drill into top-line numbers, customize filters, export, send, and schedule the distribution of pre-built reports to analyze candidate behavior and identify trends based on brand, location, stage, and more.

"The insights our platform analytics tool is providing to our customers will be critical in telling the story of their candidate's behavior, driving strategies forward and building better talent pipelines," said CEO, Sean Behr.

Advanced analytics are the latest installment in Fountain's vision to simplify high volume hiring for employers and enhance the candidate experience for frontline and hourly workers. Fountain recently upgraded their infrastructure to include SSO, cloud hosting options, and completed their SOC 2 certification . Previously, Fountain rolled out a suite of features to help accommodate virtual recruiting needs with synchronous video interviewing, resume parsing, universal applicant view, career sites and chatbot. Together, these additions and enhancements to the platform solidify Fountain as the best enterprise solution for high volume recruitment and position Fountain to help employers hire for their remote workforce.

About Fountain

Fountain is the high volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog .

