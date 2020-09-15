Fountain Appoints Sean Behr as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the high-volume talent acquisition platform built for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Sean Behr as Chief Executive Officer. Sean brings more than 20 years in leadership experience having worked with many Series A and B companies. Founder and Former CEO Keith Ryu, under whose leadership the company experienced its rapid growth to hundreds of customers and millions of applicants, will remain at the company focused on new strategic initiatives.

Sean Behr, CEO at Fountain

As Fountain gets ready to embark on the next chapter of its growth journey, Ryu is excited to pass the torch to Behr. "When I met Sean, he impressed me with his thoughtful approach and strategic insight. He has been a long time supporter and advisor of Fountain from the beginning. I'm excited to have him lead the charge in Fountain's next chapter of growth," said Ryu.

Behr is joining Fountain at a time when the company is well positioned for continued growth. "Having been a customer, investor, advisor and board member over the years, I've seen firsthand the growth and exceptional team at Fountain, and it is an honor to join the company as CEO," said Behr. "While COVID has presented some challenges in employment, Fountain and its customers remain resilient. Fountain continues to help companies process millions of applicants across thousands of active jobs for our customers today."

Prior to joining Fountain, Behr served as CEO & Founder of Stratim (acquired by KAR), an intelligent mobility and fleet infrastructure platform powering the future of transportation. Prior to Stratim, Behr was Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Adap.tv, where he led the company through rapid growth and its acquisition by AOL. Before Adap.tv, Sean held various management roles at Shopping.com (acquired by Ebay) including roles in HR, sales, product management and strategy development. In addition, Behr advises, mentors and invests in entrepreneurs and early-stage companies. He holds a B.A. in History and Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In the past year, Fountain has continued to grow. In late 2019, the company closed a $23 million Series B funding round led by DCM, with participation from 51jobs and existing investors. To support its continued growth, the company has also hired a more senior Go To Market team with Nick Reidy as Vice President, Customer Success, Jonathan Zoob as Vice President, Sales and Tracy Sestili as Vice President, Marketing. Together with their diverse skills and years of experience they'll play a key role in supporting the company's rapid growth.

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog.

