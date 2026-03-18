Fountain Digital Publishes Groundbreaking Whitepaper on AI-Driven Discovery in Senior Living

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Fountain Digital

Mar 18, 2026, 14:16 ET

New research outlines how Answer Intelligence Optimization is replacing traditional SEO as the primary driver of senior living visibility and lead generation

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Digital, a digital marketing agency specializing in senior living, released a new whitepaper titled Senior Living Has Entered a New Era: AI Discovery, outlining how AI-powered search and answer engines are fundamentally transforming how families find and choose senior living communities.

The whitepaper introduces Answer Intelligence Optimization (AIO) — a strategic framework designed to ensure senior living communities remain visible and credible within AI-generated discovery experiences, including platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and voice-first interfaces like Siri and Alexa.

"Visibility in senior living is no longer defined by where a website ranks in search results — it's defined by whether a community is selected, cited, and trusted by AI systems."
— Evan Horomanski, CRO, Fountain Digital

Key Findings

  • Nearly 70% of informational searches now result in zero clicks, meaning families may never visit a community's website even when it influences their decision.
  • Families increasingly rely on AI tools to compare care types, validate options, and determine next steps;  often before a community's website is ever seen.
  • Traditional SEO strategies were not designed for AI-driven environments and leave communities vulnerable to losing their narrative to third-party aggregators.

The Six-Pillar AIO Framework

The whitepaper details Fountain Digital's Six-Pillar AIO Framework, built specifically for senior living operators, covering:

  • Machine-Readable Content Architecture
  • Topical Authority
  • Answer-First Content Strategy
  • Brand Trust and E-E-A-T
  • Local and Voice-Driven Visibility
  • Measurement and Optimization

Central to the framework is a new performance metric called Share of Model (SoM), which measures how frequently a community is recommended by AI tools when families search for senior care options in their market.

Communities that improve SoM consistently see:

  • Higher-quality leads
  • Lower cost per acquisition
  • Reduced dependence on third-party referral aggregators

    "Our 6-Pillar AIO Approach ensures that senior living brands don't just adapt to the 'zero-click' reality—they own it. This framework future-proofs brands, ensuring they remain the authoritative names in the landscape as search transitions from a list of 'blue links' to a world of conversational, AI-assisted answers."
    - Niti Beri, EVP - Solutions, Fountain Digital

The full whitepaper is available at https://www.fountaindigital.com/aio/

About Fountain Digital

Fountain Digital is the leading digital marketing agency for senior living, committed to helping communities earn sustained visibility, stronger trust, and measurable impact in an AI-first world. By combining deep industry expertise with technical rigor and proactive execution, Fountain Digital helps senior living operators win in both branded and non-branded AI-driven discovery.

For more information, visit https://www.fountaindigital.com/aio/ or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Evan Horomanski
[email protected]
216-200-6677
www.fountaindigital.com

SOURCE Fountain Digital

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