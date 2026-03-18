Fountain Digital Publishes Groundbreaking Whitepaper on AI-Driven Discovery in Senior Living

New research outlines how Answer Intelligence Optimization is replacing traditional SEO as the primary driver of senior living visibility and lead generation

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Digital, a digital marketing agency specializing in senior living, released a new whitepaper titled Senior Living Has Entered a New Era: AI Discovery, outlining how AI-powered search and answer engines are fundamentally transforming how families find and choose senior living communities.

The whitepaper introduces Answer Intelligence Optimization (AIO) — a strategic framework designed to ensure senior living communities remain visible and credible within AI-generated discovery experiences, including platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and voice-first interfaces like Siri and Alexa.

"Visibility in senior living is no longer defined by where a website ranks in search results — it's defined by whether a community is selected, cited, and trusted by AI systems."

— Evan Horomanski, CRO, Fountain Digital

Key Findings

Nearly 70% of informational searches now result in zero clicks, meaning families may never visit a community's website even when it influences their decision.

Families increasingly rely on AI tools to compare care types, validate options, and determine next steps; often before a community's website is ever seen.

Traditional SEO strategies were not designed for AI-driven environments and leave communities vulnerable to losing their narrative to third-party aggregators.

The Six-Pillar AIO Framework

The whitepaper details Fountain Digital's Six-Pillar AIO Framework, built specifically for senior living operators, covering:

Machine-Readable Content Architecture

Topical Authority

Answer-First Content Strategy

Brand Trust and E-E-A-T

Local and Voice-Driven Visibility

Measurement and Optimization

Central to the framework is a new performance metric called Share of Model (SoM), which measures how frequently a community is recommended by AI tools when families search for senior care options in their market.

Communities that improve SoM consistently see:

Higher-quality leads

Lower cost per acquisition

Reduced dependence on third-party referral aggregators



"Our 6-Pillar AIO Approach ensures that senior living brands don't just adapt to the 'zero-click' reality—they own it. This framework future-proofs brands, ensuring they remain the authoritative names in the landscape as search transitions from a list of 'blue links' to a world of conversational, AI-assisted answers."

- Niti Beri, EVP - Solutions, Fountain Digital

The full whitepaper is available at https://www.fountaindigital.com/aio/

About Fountain Digital

Fountain Digital is the leading digital marketing agency for senior living, committed to helping communities earn sustained visibility, stronger trust, and measurable impact in an AI-first world. By combining deep industry expertise with technical rigor and proactive execution, Fountain Digital helps senior living operators win in both branded and non-branded AI-driven discovery.

For more information, visit https://www.fountaindigital.com/aio/ or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Evan Horomanski

[email protected]

216-200-6677

www.fountaindigital.com

SOURCE Fountain Digital