Fountain Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the world's leading all-in-one applicant tracking system for high volume hourly hiring, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' opinions about their experience working at Fountain. The survey revealed 91% of employees said Fountain is a great place to work—32 points higher than the average U.S. company.

It's official, Fountain has been certified as a Great Place to Work

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as it is a testament to us living our mission, which is to provide opportunities and a world that works for all," said Fountain CEO Sean Behr. "Employees are the backbone of every business and it's no different at Fountain. We are thankful and appreciative to all of our Fountaineers who have contributed to making Fountain a great place to do meaningful work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. To be certified as a "Great Place to Work," organizations must pass a rigorous process that uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's data-driven "For All" methodology.

Additional highlights from Fountain's certification results:

100% said, "People here are treated fairly regardless of their age."

98% said, "People here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation."

98% said, "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

98% said, "People here are treated fairly regardless of their race."

96% said, "Management is approachable, easy to talk with."

96% said, "I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position."

To help employees cope with the pandemic, Fountain introduced a "work from anywhere" policy, extended parental leave from six weeks to 10 weeks, and instituted a monthly health and wellness stipend as well as a remote work stipend for all employees.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page to view our current openings: https://www.fountain.com/c/fountain-internal-hiring

About Fountain

Fountain is the high volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text, and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn, or the Fountain blog.

Media Contact:

Tracy Sestili, PR for Fountain

[email protected]

650-504-2164



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Fountain

Related Links

http://www.fountain.com

