Fountain Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 93% of employees at Fountain say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Fountain is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"The Great Place to Work Certification recognition is another confirmation of our commitment to Fountain's culture, and how our employees make Fountain a great place to work every single day," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "We've worked very hard to build a positive and inclusive remote-first company culture, and we are grateful for the recognition.

Fountain is committed to supporting employees, also known as 'Fountaineers,' through a remote-first workplace. We hire employees in several countries, which allows us to expand our talent and invite ambitious, innovative, and dynamic people to join our teams around the world. Fountaineers are empowered through company programs such as unlimited paid time off, relaxation days, flexible work hours, development programs, employee resource groups, generous paid parental leave, and wellness reimbursements.

About Fountain

Fountain is the market leader in high volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days—or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog.

