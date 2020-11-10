Fountain Launches 'Fountain Protect' to Empower Enterprise Employers with Multi-Cloud and SSO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the enterprise high-volume hiring platform, today introduced multi-cloud and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities to help enterprise employers connect, run, and protect any app in their talent acquisition stack. SSO streamlines the user experience and increases productivity while multi-cloud provides flexibility around redundancy and choice with providers, helping IT and security managers mitigate risk. Both features will add a robust layer of security and agility allowing enterprise organizations to establish resilient performance and global coverage within their virtual cloud infrastructure.

"SSO and multi-cloud allow us to deliver a best-in-class solution to safeguard our customers' data, empowering enterprise IT and Security professionals with the flexibility to meet a number of business needs for application and infrastructure development and management," said CEO, Sean Behr.

Fountain's vision is to simplify the hiring and recruitment process for employers who hire at scale, and to make the candidate experience effortless. Last month Fountain rolled out a suite of features to help accommodate virtual recruiting needs with synchronous video interviewing, resume parsing, universal applicant view, career sites and chatbot. Those features combined with these latest additions to the Fountain platform make Fountain the best enterprise solution for high-volume recruitment and position Fountain to help employers hire for their remote workforce.

About Fountain

Fountain is the high-volume hiring platform empowering the world's leading brands to streamline and scale their recruiting function. Our mobile-first platform keeps candidates engaged and reduces drop-off via built-in automated scheduling, text and email reminders. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. It enables on-the-go hiring managers to move quality talent through the pipeline, reducing time to fill. Fountain provides local, regional, and company level analytics to make data-driven decisions. Our drag-and-drop workflow allows for quick changes to accommodate fluctuations in hiring needs. Fountain's global customers hire over 1.2 million workers annually in 78 countries. Learn more at www.fountain.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn or the Fountain blog

Media Contact:

Tracy Sestili, PR for Fountain

650-504-2164

[email protected]

SOURCE Fountain