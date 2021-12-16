Fountain Launches 'Instant Hire' and 'Instant Interview' to Solve Hourly Labor Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain , the world's leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for high volume hiring, today announced Instant Interview and Instant Hire to help its customers address the unprecedented challenges in the hourly labor market. Fountain's new solutions enable companies to create a fast and dynamic application journey, which removes barriers to hiring for hourly employees.

When hiring hourly employees at scale, speed matters most. Unlike traditional ATS tools that are built for corporate roles but not high-volume job candidates, Fountain enables companies to create a fast and dynamic application journey, removing barriers to hiring hourly employees. A fully automated hiring process, from application to interview to offer, helps large organizations achieve their hiring goals.

How Instant Hire and Instant Interview Work

One of the best ways for companies to meet their hiring targets is to be the first to extend an offer to a candidate seeking work. Instant Hire helps large organizations do this by allowing hiring managers to quickly and easily configure their own, customized fully automated applicant workflows. A customized workflow could include the following elements: a candidate fills out an application (without login credentials, just a name and phone number), answers three assessment questions, consents to a background check that is automatically run in the background and upon approval is extended an offer to sign electronically.

With Instant Hire, candidates who meet exact requirements set by the employer are automatically presented with an on-the-spot job offer. Instant Hire fast-tracks the best candidates through the process and helps get them working as quickly as possible. These ideal candidates can even complete their onboarding process with Fountain, and move to scheduling their first day of employment.

Instant Interview allows qualified candidates to initiate an on-demand interview with a recruiter or hiring manager while they are applying, which is conducted via a phone call. This new feature completely eliminates the calendar-scheduling process and interview reminders, and removes the chance for interview "no-shows." Job candidates who meet specific requirements set by the employer will immediately be offered the ability to click a link on the online job application and instantly begin the interview process with a company's hiring manager.

Other candidates who do not qualify for the on-the-spot interview may be invited to schedule an interview and continue through the hiring process, enabling hiring managers and recruiters to more efficiently manage and prioritize their pipeline of candidates. Fountain estimates Instant Interview will trim about one week off the current interview process, and will save recruiters hours of work per candidate, thus reducing cost-per-hire.

Fountain Instant Interview and Instant Hire Benefits at a Glance:

Time Savings: Companies using Instant Interview and Instant Hire will regain time lost scheduling and waiting for interviews, reduce time-to-hire and ultimately decrease their applicant drop-off rate throughout the application process.

Companies using Instant Interview and Instant Hire will regain time lost scheduling and waiting for interviews, reduce time-to-hire and ultimately decrease their applicant drop-off rate throughout the application process. Reduced Cost-per-applicant: Instant Interview and Instant Hire help more applicants make it through the funnel and interview process, reducing no-show rates and ensuring more new hires show up for work on their first day.

Instant Interview and Instant Hire help more applicants make it through the funnel and interview process, reducing no-show rates and ensuring more new hires show up for work on their first day. Improved Applicant Experience: Businesses using Fountain can now enable an end-to-end mobile experience, and applicants can interview on the spot or schedule an interview.

"There is no worker shortage—there's a speed shortage when it comes to hiring, which is why offering an instant interview is a huge advantage for companies competing for talent,'' said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "Fountain's Instant Interview and Instant Hire allow companies to strike while the iron is hot, because now companies can instantly say to the right candidates, 'So, you're interested in us? Well, we're interested in you, too.' ''

With Fountain, general managers from one of the world's top retailers were able to decrease their application processing and screening time by 50%. Likewise, a delivery service provider increased their delivery routes 45% by swiftly hiring drivers, essentially cutting their time-to-hire in half after implementing Fountain. Fountain has helped companies process over 16 million applicants in the past 12 months alone, and helped hire more than 4 million in 2021.

About Fountain

Fountain's all-in-one high volume hiring platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to find and hire the right people through smart, fast and seamless recruiting. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. Automated and customizable processes streamline the candidate experience and save time for recruitment teams so they can scale with growing hiring needs. Advanced analytics provide end-to-end process visibility so managers can make swift, data-driven decisions. Throughout the candidate journey, the openly integrated platform enables companies to find, qualify, and convert more applicants. Fountain's global customers hire over 2 million workers annually in 78 countries.

